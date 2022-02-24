Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The falling Devils have lost five games in a row and now travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins who have won five in a row.

The Devils are the No. 12 team in the Eastern Conference. They are four points behind the Flyers and tied with the Sabres at 25 points. 

The Penguins are 17-8-5 on the year and the No. 7 team in the Eastern Conference. They are one point behind the Panthers and six in front of the No. 8 seeded Red Wings.

Andreas Johnsson leads the tanking Devils, who have lost five straight games, with nine goals and 10 assists. The team has fallen to No. 20 in goals scored and No. 26 in goals against with 101 scored on them.

The surging Penguins have won five in a row in large part due to their stellar defense. They have only allowed 72 goals this year which is good for No. 4 in the league.

This is the third of four games these two teams will play this season. New Jersey came away with the first win in Pittsburgh 4-2 and then Pittsburgh came away with the second win in New Jersey 3-2. The series is tied 1-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

