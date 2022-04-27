How to Watch Ducks at Sharks

The skidding Ducks head north on Tuesday to face the Sharks to wind down the regular season.

The Ducks (30-36-14) have lost three straight games and go to San Jose on Tuesday night to face off against the Sharks (32-35-12), who have won their last two games.

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California Plus

San Jose stole a valuable point from the Golden Knights on Sunday, scoring twice in the final 2:06 to force overtime before winning in a shootout. Thomas Bordeleau knocked it home in the third round.

Timo Meier scored his team-high 35th goal of the season with 0.9 second remaining to force overtime. Vegas led 4-2 before Nick Bonino scored at 17:54 in the third period.

Anaheim couldn't hold a 2-0 lead after one period against the Blues at home on Sunday, surrendering six unanswered goals in the second and third periods.

Meier also leads the Sharks with 76 points. Troy Terry tops the Ducks with 36 goals and 65 points.

Anaheim is 2-1 against the Sharks this season, but lost the last meeting in San Jose on March 26. The Ducks won in a shootout on Feb. 22 and in overtime on March 6, both on home ice.

