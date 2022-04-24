How to Watch Ducks at Kings

The Kings continue their push for a playoff spot when they host the Ducks on Saturday night in a pivotal matchup.

The Kings are playing some of their best hockey lately and it's coming at the exact right time. They've won four of their last five games as they are still looking to clinch a playoff spot with just four games to go in the regular season. They hit a roadblock recently, giving up nine goals to the Avalanche early last week but have responded admirably by winning three straight games. The Golden Knights are at their heels, though, so Los Angeles must keep up the pressure here tonight against the Ducks.

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Los Angeles most recently played the Blackhawks and won in dominating fashion with a final score of 4-1. The Kings' offense has been fueled by Phillip Danault who scored the first goal against the Blackhawks, which extended his scoring streak to five straight games. Center Adrian Kempe might be their goal leader with 34 but he became the first star against Chicago by notching two assists. With three games to go against opponents all in the lower half of the Pacific Division, L.A.'s playoff prospects look promising.

Anaheim's most recent game was against the Kings. That game was very close — a 2-1 Los Angeles victory. Goaltender Jonathan Quick stood out in that one by stopping 29 shots. It was all tied up after Ducks' center Adam Henrique scored a power-play goal, but they couldn't get anything more going in the third.

L.A. leads this season series amongst neighboring rivals. Look for the Ducks to knot up the series and end their season on a positive note.

