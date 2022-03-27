How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames in Canada

The Oilers will take on the Flames in Calgary in what should be a very entertaining Saturday night NHL matchup.

As the 2021-22 NHL season continues forward on Saturday, there will be plenty of good games to keep an eye on. With the push for the playoffs underway, every game means something a little extra for every team in contention. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Oilers hitting the road to face off against the Flames in Calgary.

How to Watch the Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames in Canada Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Coming into tonight's game, the Oilers are 36-24-5 and are very much in the thick of the postseason chase. Edmonton needs to string a few wins together to move up in the standings, but it certainly has to feel good about its chances to get into the dance. Last time out, the Oilers ended up beating the Sharks by a final score of 5-2.

On the other side of the rink, the Flames are also a very serious contender. Calgary holds a 39-17-8 record and is in a very similar position to the one that the Oilers are in. In their last game, the Flames ended up knocking off the Coyotes by a final score of 4-2.

Both of these teams are legitimate Stanley Cup-caliber squads. They should put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win tonight.

