Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oilers will take on the Flames in Calgary in what should be a very entertaining Saturday night NHL matchup.

As the 2021-22 NHL season continues forward on Saturday, there will be plenty of good games to keep an eye on. With the push for the playoffs underway, every game means something a little extra for every team in contention. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Oilers hitting the road to face off against the Flames in Calgary.

How to Watch the Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames in Canada Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream the Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Oilers are 36-24-5 and are very much in the thick of the postseason chase. Edmonton needs to string a few wins together to move up in the standings, but it certainly has to feel good about its chances to get into the dance. Last time out, the Oilers ended up beating the Sharks by a final score of 5-2.

On the other side of the rink, the Flames are also a very serious contender. Calgary holds a 39-17-8 record and is in a very similar position to the one that the Oilers are in. In their last game, the Flames ended up knocking off the Coyotes by a final score of 4-2.

Both of these teams are legitimate Stanley Cup-caliber squads. They should put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17964115
NHL

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames in Canada

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17968523
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Trail Blazers

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Rockets won 125-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17113054
Boxing

How to Watch Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_15821228
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Austin Spurs at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy