Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes go for their fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon when they host the Oilers.

The Hurricanes finish a quick two-game homestead on Sunday afternoon coming off a big shutout win against the Blue Jackets on Friday. Carolina beat Columbus 4-0 for its fourth straight win that kept it in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hurricanes now have 76 points, which is second-most in the NHL, just four back of the Avalanche.

It has been a great year for the Hurricanes and Sunday they will look to stay hot when they take on an Oilers team looking to stay in the playoff picture.

Edmonton is in the middle of a five-game road trip and are coming off a huge 4-3 win against the Panthers on Saturday.

The win moved them two points up on both the Stars and Ducks for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Oilers have now won six of their last eight and have made a big push to get into the playoffs and Sunday they will look to pick up another huge win against a very good Hurricanes team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17772077
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Hurricanes

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) and right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) and goaltender Antti Raanta (32) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Carolina won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) celebrates with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) as he scores a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17767304
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Knicks

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) on his way to the basket in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17673331
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at West Virginia in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17773495
PGA Tour

How to Watch Honda Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17219529
MLS

How to Watch CF Montreal at Orlando City SC

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy