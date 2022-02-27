How to Watch Oilers at Hurricanes

The Hurricanes go for their fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon when they host the Oilers.

The Hurricanes finish a quick two-game homestead on Sunday afternoon coming off a big shutout win against the Blue Jackets on Friday. Carolina beat Columbus 4-0 for its fourth straight win that kept it in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The Hurricanes now have 76 points, which is second-most in the NHL, just four back of the Avalanche.

It has been a great year for the Hurricanes and Sunday they will look to stay hot when they take on an Oilers team looking to stay in the playoff picture.

Edmonton is in the middle of a five-game road trip and are coming off a huge 4-3 win against the Panthers on Saturday.

The win moved them two points up on both the Stars and Ducks for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Oilers have now won six of their last eight and have made a big push to get into the playoffs and Sunday they will look to pick up another huge win against a very good Hurricanes team.

