How to Watch Oilers at Devils

    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NHL’s top two point scorers lead the Oilers into New Jersey to face the Devils in a holiday NHL matinee.
    The Oilers' east coast swing got off to a rocky start on Wednesday night in St. Louis as they dropped a 4-2 result against the Blues in their first game after the NHL COVID-19 postponements. Today, they face off against the Devils who earned their first win in three weeks against Buffalo on Wednesday night.

    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: MSG+

    You can stream the Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have each eclipsed 50 points this season, the only two players in the NHL to achieve that mark thus far, and both enter today with a three-game scoring streak for the Oilers.

    This matchup features two teams on opposite sides of the power play scoring rankings. New Jersey holds the second-lowest power-play percentage at 13.8% while Edmonton is the league’s best with a man advantage scoring on 31.5% of those chances.

    Draisaitl leads the league in goals this season with 24, 13 of which have come on the power play.

    Left winger Jesper Bratt leads the Devils in points with 27, and Wednesday, he snapped a three-game pointless streak with a goal and two assists in the 4-3 win against the Sabres.

    Getting on the board first is key for the Oilers. This season, Edmonton is 10-0-0 when netting the game's first goal but is just 8-12-0 when conceding the first goal.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
