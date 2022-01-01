How to Watch Oilers at Islanders

The Oilers will travel to New York for a showdown against the Islanders on Saturday afternoon in NHL action.

With the 2021-22 NHL season being forced to postpone some games due to COVID-19, fans should enjoy watching live games while they can. It is something that no one can take for granted in this day and age. On Saturday afternoon in NHL action, the Oilers will take on the Islanders in New York.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Coming into this game, the Oilers have opened up the year with an 18-12-1 record. Edmonton has looked like a fringe contender, but they need to string some wins together to move up in the standings. They are coming off of a 6-5 loss against the Devils in their last outing.

On the other side of this matchup, the Islanders hold a 9-12-6 record entering this game. New York is fresh off of a 4-1 win over the Sabres in their last game. The Islanders need to pick up some wins to get back into postseason contention and they have the talent to make that happen.

Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out with the win in this one. Both teams are talented, but the Oilers are favored to pick up this win. It should be a good game and won't disappoint.

