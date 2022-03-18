Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a gaol by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers (33-23-4) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (20-32-8) at Rogers Place, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Oilers are seventh in the Western Conference (70 points), and the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference (48 points).

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Edmonton vs. Buffalo

Oilers vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oilers

-1.5

6.5

Edmonton and Buffalo Stats

  • The Oilers score 3.3 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (26th).
  • The Sabres are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Oilers are 21st in goals allowed (3.2).
  • Edmonton has a +5 goal differential on the season, 14th in the NHL.
  • Buffalo is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -51.
  • The Oilers have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).
  • The Oilers have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (24th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 85 points (33 goals, 52 assists) and plays an average of 22:28 per game.
  • Leon Draisaitl has 39 goals and 44 assists to total 83 points (1.4 per game).
  • Zach Hyman's 38 points this season have come via 20 goals and 18 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has allowed 104 goals (3.04 goals against average) and racked up 981 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Shoulder), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 44 points (0.8 per game), with 24 goals and 20 assists in 56 games (playing 17:54 per game).
  • Jeff Skinner is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 41 total points (0.7 per game), with 23 goals and 18 assists in 58 games.
  • Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leaders on the team with 37 total points (eight goals and 29 assists).
  • Dustin Tokarski has played 20 games this season, conceding 61 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 561 saves and a .902 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Casey Fitzgerald: Out (Upper Body), Rasmus Asplund: Day To Day (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
