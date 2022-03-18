Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers (33-23-4) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (20-32-8) at Rogers Place, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Oilers are seventh in the Western Conference (70 points), and the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference (48 points).
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Rogers Place
Betting Information for Edmonton vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oilers
-1.5
6.5
Edmonton and Buffalo Stats
- The Oilers score 3.3 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (26th).
- The Sabres are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Oilers are 21st in goals allowed (3.2).
- Edmonton has a +5 goal differential on the season, 14th in the NHL.
- Buffalo is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -51.
- The Oilers have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).
- The Oilers have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (24th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).
Edmonton Impact Players
- One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 85 points (33 goals, 52 assists) and plays an average of 22:28 per game.
- Leon Draisaitl has 39 goals and 44 assists to total 83 points (1.4 per game).
- Zach Hyman's 38 points this season have come via 20 goals and 18 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has allowed 104 goals (3.04 goals against average) and racked up 981 saves.
Oilers Injuries: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Shoulder), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 44 points (0.8 per game), with 24 goals and 20 assists in 56 games (playing 17:54 per game).
- Jeff Skinner is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 41 total points (0.7 per game), with 23 goals and 18 assists in 58 games.
- Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leaders on the team with 37 total points (eight goals and 29 assists).
- Dustin Tokarski has played 20 games this season, conceding 61 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 561 saves and a .902 save percentage (38th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Casey Fitzgerald: Out (Upper Body), Rasmus Asplund: Day To Day (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
How To Watch
