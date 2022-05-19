Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 14, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Trying to watch the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round? Watch on ESPN on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. The Flames rank third and the Oilers fifth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Edmonton

Calgary and Edmonton Stats

  • The Flames are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Oilers are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
  • The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Flames concede 2.5 (206 in 82).
  • Calgary is second in the league in goal differential, at +85 (+1 per game).
  • Edmonton has a +34 goal differential on the season, 11th in the NHL.
  • The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.8% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).
  • The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flames have conceded 42 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid is one of the top offensive options for Edmonton with 123 points (1.5 per game), with 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games (playing 22:03 per game).
  • Leon Draisaitl is a key piece of the offense for Edmonton with 110 total points this season. He has scored 55 goals and added 55 assists in 80 games.
  • Zach Hyman has earned 27 goals on the season, chipping in 27 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has played 45 games this season, conceding 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1261 saves and a .903 save percentage (48th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau has been a major player for Calgary this season, with 115 points in 82 games.
  • Matthew Tkachuk has racked up 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm has 82 total points for Calgary, with 42 goals and 40 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has allowed 137 goals (2.22 goals against average) and racked up 1617 saves.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Flames Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/11/2022

Stars

W 3-1

Home

-225

5/13/2022

Stars

L 4-2

Away

-163

5/15/2022

Stars

W 3-2

Home

-226

5/18/2022

Oilers

-

Home

-171

5/20/2022

Oilers

-

Home

-

5/22/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

5/24/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

Oilers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/10/2022

Kings

L 5-4

Home

-229

5/12/2022

Kings

W 4-2

Away

-139

5/14/2022

Kings

W 2-0

Home

-220

5/18/2022

Flames

-

Away

+145

5/20/2022

Flames

-

Away

-

5/22/2022

Flames

-

Home

-

5/24/2022

Flames

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

