Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Trying to watch the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round? Watch on ESPN on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. The Flames rank third and the Oilers fifth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary and Edmonton Stats
- The Flames are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Oilers are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
- The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Flames concede 2.5 (206 in 82).
- Calgary is second in the league in goal differential, at +85 (+1 per game).
- Edmonton has a +34 goal differential on the season, 11th in the NHL.
- The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.8% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).
- The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flames have conceded 42 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid is one of the top offensive options for Edmonton with 123 points (1.5 per game), with 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games (playing 22:03 per game).
- Leon Draisaitl is a key piece of the offense for Edmonton with 110 total points this season. He has scored 55 goals and added 55 assists in 80 games.
- Zach Hyman has earned 27 goals on the season, chipping in 27 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has played 45 games this season, conceding 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1261 saves and a .903 save percentage (48th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau has been a major player for Calgary this season, with 115 points in 82 games.
- Matthew Tkachuk has racked up 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.
- Elias Lindholm has 82 total points for Calgary, with 42 goals and 40 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has allowed 137 goals (2.22 goals against average) and racked up 1617 saves.
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)
Flames Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/11/2022
Stars
W 3-1
Home
-225
5/13/2022
Stars
L 4-2
Away
-163
5/15/2022
Stars
W 3-2
Home
-226
5/18/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-171
5/20/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-
5/22/2022
Oilers
-
Away
-
5/24/2022
Oilers
-
Away
-
Oilers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/10/2022
Kings
L 5-4
Home
-229
5/12/2022
Kings
W 4-2
Away
-139
5/14/2022
Kings
W 2-0
Home
-220
5/18/2022
Flames
-
Away
+145
5/20/2022
Flames
-
Away
-
5/22/2022
Flames
-
Home
-
5/24/2022
Flames
-
Home
-
