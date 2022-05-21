Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, with the Flames up 1-0 in the series. Watch on Friday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Flames sit in third place in the Western Conference with 111 points and the Oilers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 104 points.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Edmonton

Calgary and Edmonton Stats

  • On average, the Flames score 3.6 goals in a game (sixth in league), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (18th).
  • The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Flames give up 2.5 (206 in 82).
  • Calgary has a +85 goal differential on the season, second in the NHL.
  • Edmonton's goal differential is +34 on the season (11th in the NHL).
  • The Oilers have conceded 52 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
  • The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flames have conceded 42 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid's 123 points are important for Edmonton. He has put up 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games.
  • Leon Draisaitl has helped lead the attack for Edmonton this season with 55 goals and 55 assists.
  • Zach Hyman is a key contributor on offense for Edmonton with 27 goals and 27 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has played 45 games this season, conceding 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1261 saves and a .903 save percentage (45th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau has been a big player for Calgary this season, with 115 points in 82 games.
  • Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's top contributors through 82 games, with 42 goals and 62 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm's 82 points this season have come via 42 goals and 40 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Flames Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/13/2022

Stars

L 4-2

Away

-163

5/15/2022

Stars

W 3-2

Home

-226

5/18/2022

Oilers

W 9-6

Home

-187

5/20/2022

Oilers

-

Home

-173

5/22/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

5/24/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

Oilers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/12/2022

Kings

W 4-2

Away

-139

5/14/2022

Kings

W 2-0

Home

-220

5/18/2022

Flames

L 9-6

Away

+143

5/20/2022

Flames

-

Away

+146

5/22/2022

Flames

-

Home

-

5/24/2022

Flames

-

Home

-

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
