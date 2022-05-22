Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) celebrate win with center Connor McDavid (97) against the Calgary Flames in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Flames are third in the Western Conference (111 points), and the Oilers are fifth in the Western Conference (104 points).

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Calgary

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Rogers Place

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Edmonton

Date Home Away Result 5/20/2022 Flames Oilers 5-3 EDM 5/18/2022 Flames Oilers 9-6 CGY 5/18/2022 Flames Oilers 9-6 CGY 3/26/2022 Flames Oilers 9-5 CGY 3/7/2022 Flames Oilers 3-1 CGY

Calgary and Edmonton Stats

On average, the Flames score 3.6 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (18th).

The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Flames are third in goals allowed (2.5).

Calgary is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +85.

Edmonton is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).

The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.8% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).

The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flames have conceded 42 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and plays an average of 18:34 per game.

Matthew Tkachuk has 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.

Elias Lindholm has scored 42 goals and added 40 assists through 82 games for Calgary.

In 63 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 137 goals (2.22 goals against average) and has racked up 1617 saves.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid's 123 points are pivotal for Edmonton. He has recorded 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games.

Leon Draisaitl is a top offensive contributor for Edmonton with 110 total points this season. He has scored 55 goals and added 55 assists in 80 games.

Edmonton's Zach Hyman is among the leaders on the team with 54 total points (27 goals and 27 assists).

Mikko Koskinen has played 45 games this season, conceding 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1261 saves and a .903 save percentage (44th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

