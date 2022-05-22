Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Flames are third in the Western Conference (111 points), and the Oilers are fifth in the Western Conference (104 points).
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Calgary
- Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rogers Place
Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Edmonton
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/20/2022
Flames
Oilers
5-3 EDM
5/18/2022
Flames
Oilers
9-6 CGY
5/18/2022
Flames
Oilers
9-6 CGY
3/26/2022
Flames
Oilers
9-5 CGY
3/7/2022
Flames
Oilers
3-1 CGY
Calgary and Edmonton Stats
- On average, the Flames score 3.6 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (18th).
- The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Flames are third in goals allowed (2.5).
- Calgary is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +85.
- Edmonton is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).
- The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.8% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).
- The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flames have conceded 42 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
Calgary Impact Players
- One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and plays an average of 18:34 per game.
- Matthew Tkachuk has 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.
- Elias Lindholm has scored 42 goals and added 40 assists through 82 games for Calgary.
- In 63 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 137 goals (2.22 goals against average) and has racked up 1617 saves.
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid's 123 points are pivotal for Edmonton. He has recorded 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games.
- Leon Draisaitl is a top offensive contributor for Edmonton with 110 total points this season. He has scored 55 goals and added 55 assists in 80 games.
- Edmonton's Zach Hyman is among the leaders on the team with 54 total points (27 goals and 27 assists).
- Mikko Koskinen has played 45 games this season, conceding 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1261 saves and a .903 save percentage (44th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)