Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

Watch at 9:30 PM ET Tuesday on ESPN when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round. The Oilers have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Oilers are fifth and the Flames third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Calgary

Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rogers Place

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Calgary

Date Home Away Result 5/22/2022 Oilers Flames 4-1 EDM 5/20/2022 Flames Oilers 5-3 EDM 5/18/2022 Flames Oilers 9-6 CGY 3/26/2022 Flames Oilers 9-5 CGY

Edmonton and Calgary Stats

On average, the Oilers put up 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Flames allow 2.5 (third).

The Flames are sixth in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Oilers are 18th defensively (3.1 against).

In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +34 on the season (11th in NHL).

Calgary is +85 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.

The Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities).

The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (on 22.8% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 52 (killing off 79.4% of penalties, 17th in league).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid is Edmonton's leading contributor with 123 points. He has 44 goals and 79 assists this season.

Leon Draisaitl has picked up 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.

Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1261 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau has recorded 40 goals and 75 assists in 82 games for Calgary, good for 115 points.

Matthew Tkachuk is one of the top contributors for Calgary with 104 total points (1.3 per game), with 42 goals and 62 assists in 82 games.

Elias Lindholm's 42 goals and 40 assists add up to 82 points this season.

Jacob Markstrom has a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). He has 1617 saves, and has allowed 137 goals (2.2 goals against average).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

