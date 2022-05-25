Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

May 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Watch at 9:30 PM ET Tuesday on ESPN when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round. The Oilers have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Oilers are fifth and the Flames third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Calgary

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Calgary

DateHomeAwayResult

5/22/2022

Oilers

Flames

4-1 EDM

5/20/2022

Flames

Oilers

5-3 EDM

5/18/2022

Flames

Oilers

9-6 CGY

5/18/2022

Flames

Oilers

9-6 CGY

3/26/2022

Flames

Oilers

9-5 CGY

Edmonton and Calgary Stats

  • On average, the Oilers put up 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Flames allow 2.5 (third).
  • The Flames are sixth in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Oilers are 18th defensively (3.1 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +34 on the season (11th in NHL).
  • Calgary is +85 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.
  • The Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities).
  • The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (on 22.8% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 52 (killing off 79.4% of penalties, 17th in league).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid is Edmonton's leading contributor with 123 points. He has 44 goals and 79 assists this season.
  • Leon Draisaitl has picked up 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.
  • Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1261 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau has recorded 40 goals and 75 assists in 82 games for Calgary, good for 115 points.
  • Matthew Tkachuk is one of the top contributors for Calgary with 104 total points (1.3 per game), with 42 goals and 62 assists in 82 games.
  • Elias Lindholm's 42 goals and 40 assists add up to 82 points this season.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). He has 1617 saves, and has allowed 137 goals (2.2 goals against average).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates his goal with forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) celebrate win with center Connor McDavid (97) against the Calgary Flames in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Flames vs. Oilers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mets vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) reacts after a foul ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy