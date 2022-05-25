Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch at 9:30 PM ET Tuesday on ESPN when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round. The Oilers have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Oilers are fifth and the Flames third in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Calgary
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rogers Place
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Calgary
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/22/2022
Oilers
Flames
4-1 EDM
5/20/2022
Flames
Oilers
5-3 EDM
5/18/2022
Flames
Oilers
9-6 CGY
5/18/2022
Flames
Oilers
9-6 CGY
3/26/2022
Flames
Oilers
9-5 CGY
Edmonton and Calgary Stats
- On average, the Oilers put up 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Flames allow 2.5 (third).
- The Flames are sixth in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Oilers are 18th defensively (3.1 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +34 on the season (11th in NHL).
- Calgary is +85 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.
- The Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities).
- The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (on 22.8% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 52 (killing off 79.4% of penalties, 17th in league).
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid is Edmonton's leading contributor with 123 points. He has 44 goals and 79 assists this season.
- Leon Draisaitl has picked up 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.
- Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1261 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau has recorded 40 goals and 75 assists in 82 games for Calgary, good for 115 points.
- Matthew Tkachuk is one of the top contributors for Calgary with 104 total points (1.3 per game), with 42 goals and 62 assists in 82 games.
- Elias Lindholm's 42 goals and 40 assists add up to 82 points this season.
- Jacob Markstrom has a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). He has 1617 saves, and has allowed 137 goals (2.2 goals against average).
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
24
2022
Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)