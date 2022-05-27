Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Calgary Flames are set for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers, with the Oilers ahead in the series 3-1. Watch the game on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Flames are third and the Oilers fifth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary and Edmonton Stats
- The Flames are scoring 3.6 goals per game (sixth in league), and the Oilers are conceding 3.1 (18th).
- The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Flames concede 2.5 (206 in 82).
- Calgary is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +85.
- Edmonton is 11th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.
- The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.8% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).
- The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 42 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, sixth in league).
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid's 123 points are important for Edmonton. He has 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games.
- Leon Draisaitl is one of the impact players on offense for Edmonton with 110 total points (1.4 per game), with 55 goals and 55 assists in 80 games.
- Zach Hyman is a key player on offense for Edmonton with 27 goals and 27 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has 1261 saves while giving up 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (44th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's leading contributors (115 total points), having amassed 40 goals and 75 assists.
- Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's top contributors through 82 games, with 42 goals and 62 assists.
- Elias Lindholm's 82 points this season have come via 42 goals and 40 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)
Flames Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/20/2022
Oilers
L 5-3
Home
-171
5/22/2022
Oilers
L 4-1
Away
-111
5/24/2022
Oilers
L 5-3
Away
-104
5/26/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-154
Oilers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/20/2022
Flames
W 5-3
Away
+145
5/22/2022
Flames
W 4-1
Home
-109
5/24/2022
Flames
W 5-3
Home
-115
5/26/2022
Flames
-
Away
+131
