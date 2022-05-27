Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 24, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) looks to make a pass in front of Calgary Flames defensemen Noah Hanifin (55) during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

May 24, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) looks to make a pass in front of Calgary Flames defensemen Noah Hanifin (55) during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames are set for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers, with the Oilers ahead in the series 3-1. Watch the game on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Flames are third and the Oilers fifth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Edmonton

Calgary and Edmonton Stats

  • The Flames are scoring 3.6 goals per game (sixth in league), and the Oilers are conceding 3.1 (18th).
  • The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Flames concede 2.5 (206 in 82).
  • Calgary is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +85.
  • Edmonton is 11th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.
  • The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.8% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).
  • The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 42 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, sixth in league).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid's 123 points are important for Edmonton. He has 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games.
  • Leon Draisaitl is one of the impact players on offense for Edmonton with 110 total points (1.4 per game), with 55 goals and 55 assists in 80 games.
  • Zach Hyman is a key player on offense for Edmonton with 27 goals and 27 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has 1261 saves while giving up 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (44th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's leading contributors (115 total points), having amassed 40 goals and 75 assists.
  • Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's top contributors through 82 games, with 42 goals and 62 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm's 82 points this season have come via 42 goals and 40 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Flames Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/20/2022

Oilers

L 5-3

Home

-171

5/22/2022

Oilers

L 4-1

Away

-111

5/24/2022

Oilers

L 5-3

Away

-104

5/26/2022

Oilers

-

Home

-154

Oilers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/20/2022

Flames

W 5-3

Away

+145

5/22/2022

Flames

W 4-1

Home

-109

5/24/2022

Flames

W 5-3

Home

-115

5/26/2022

Flames

-

Away

+131

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
