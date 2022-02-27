Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) and right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) and goaltender Antti Raanta (32) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Carolina won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (36-11-4) and the Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3) hit the ice in Raleigh, North Carolina on February 27, 2022 at PNC Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank first in the Eastern Conference (76 points), and the Oilers are eighth in the Western Conference (61 points).

How to Watch Carolina vs. Edmonton

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Edmonton

Hurricanes vs Oilers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hurricanes

-1.5

6.5

Carolina and Edmonton Stats

  • On average, the Hurricanes score 3.5 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Oilers allow 3.2 (23rd).
  • The Oilers are ninth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first on defense (2.4 against).
  • Carolina is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +58.
  • Edmonton is 15th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +3.
  • The Hurricanes have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 25.0% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties).
  • The Oilers have scored 40 power-play goals (on 27.2% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 19 (killing off 89.4% of penalties, first in league).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid has scored 28 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 47 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the Edmonton offense with 75 total points (1.5 per game). He takes 3.9 shots per game, shooting 14.1%.
  • Leon Draisaitl has amassed 74 points this season, with 36 goals and 38 assists.
  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a key player on offense for Edmonton with seven goals and 30 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 798 saves, and has allowed 88 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Oilers Injuries: Zack Kassian: Out (Jaw), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed), Kris Russell: Out (Undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Day To Day (Upper-body), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (Lower body), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Duncan Keith: Out (Concussion), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart)

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors (54 total points), having registered 22 goals and 32 assists.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has racked up 48 points (1.0 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 26 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen has 14 goals and 27 assists for Carolina.
  • Frederik Andersen has conceded 75 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 974 saves with a .929 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17762558
NHL

