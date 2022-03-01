Feb 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers (29-21-3) and the Chicago Blackhawks (19-27-8), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Oilers sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with 61 points and the Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 46 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Edmonton vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Edmonton and Chicago Stats

The Oilers score 3.3 goals per game (173 in 53 games), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (183 in 54).

The Blackhawks score 2.4 goals per game (30th in league), and the Oilers concede 3.2 (23rd).

Edmonton has a +2 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.

Chicago is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -52 (-1.0 per game).

The Oilers have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 26.5% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties).

The Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (on 20.4% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 39 (killing off 76.4% of penalties, 26th in league).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 52 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has 16 goals and 36 assists in 50 games.

Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with 29 goals and 16 assists.

Seth Jones' three goals and 31 assists add up to 34 points this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league), with 1093 total saves, giving up 107 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (75 total points), having amassed 28 goals and 47 assists.

Leon Draisaitl has 74 points (1.4 per game), scoring 36 goals and adding 38 assists.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 37 total points for Edmonton, with seven goals and 30 assists.

In 29 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 88 goals (3.13 goals against average) and has recorded 798 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Zack Kassian: Out (Jaw), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed), Kris Russell: Out (Undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Shoulder), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (Lower body), Kailer Yamamoto: Day To Day (Foot), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart)

Regional restrictions apply.