Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 16, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Wednesday NHL schedule features the Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6) hosting the Dallas Stars (43-28-5) at Rogers Place, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Oilers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 94 points and the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference with 91 points.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Dallas

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Dallas

DateHomeAwayResult

3/22/2022

Stars

Oilers

5-3 DAL

11/23/2021

Stars

Oilers

4-1 DAL

Edmonton and Dallas Stats

  • The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Stars are 15th on defense (3.0 against).
  • The Stars are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 19th in goals conceded (3.1).
  • Edmonton has a +26 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.
  • Dallas' goal differential is -8 on the season (19th in the league).
  • The Oilers have scored 56 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 43 goals on power-plays (17th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Oilers have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.5% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 22.3% of opportunities).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (110 total points), having put up 42 goals and 68 assists.
  • Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 105 points (54 goals, 51 assists) to the team.
  • Zach Hyman's season total of 50 points has come from 24 goals and 26 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1156 saves. His .902 save percentage ranks 38th in the league.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski has collected 27 goals and 47 assists in 76 games for Dallas, good for 74 points.
  • Jason Robertson has racked up 70 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 36 goals and 34 assists.
  • Roope Hintz's 34 goals and 32 assists add up to 66 points this season.
  • Jake Oettinger has a .913 save percentage (15th in the league). He has 1102 saves, and has given up 105 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 18, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin (92) skates between Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera (5) and forward Joe Pavelski (16) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18107962
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Bucks, Game 2

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_18117456
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Athletics

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_18117543
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Mariners

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
USATSI_14296770
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights

By Iolanda Neto32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy