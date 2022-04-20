Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Apr 16, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Wednesday NHL schedule features the Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6) hosting the Dallas Stars (43-28-5) at Rogers Place, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Oilers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 94 points and the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference with 91 points.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Dallas

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Rogers Place

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Dallas

Date Home Away Result 3/22/2022 Stars Oilers 5-3 DAL 11/23/2021 Stars Oilers 4-1 DAL

Edmonton and Dallas Stats

The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Stars are 15th on defense (3.0 against).

The Stars are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 19th in goals conceded (3.1).

Edmonton has a +26 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.

Dallas' goal differential is -8 on the season (19th in the league).

The Oilers have scored 56 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 43 goals on power-plays (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Oilers have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.5% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 22.3% of opportunities).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (110 total points), having put up 42 goals and 68 assists.

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 105 points (54 goals, 51 assists) to the team.

Zach Hyman's season total of 50 points has come from 24 goals and 26 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1156 saves. His .902 save percentage ranks 38th in the league.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski has collected 27 goals and 47 assists in 76 games for Dallas, good for 74 points.

Jason Robertson has racked up 70 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 36 goals and 34 assists.

Roope Hintz's 34 goals and 32 assists add up to 66 points this season.

Jake Oettinger has a .913 save percentage (15th in the league). He has 1102 saves, and has given up 105 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

