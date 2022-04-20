Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wednesday NHL schedule features the Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6) hosting the Dallas Stars (43-28-5) at Rogers Place, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Oilers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 94 points and the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference with 91 points.
Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Dallas
3/22/2022
Stars
Oilers
5-3 DAL
11/23/2021
Stars
Oilers
4-1 DAL
Edmonton and Dallas Stats
- The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Stars are 15th on defense (3.0 against).
- The Stars are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 19th in goals conceded (3.1).
- Edmonton has a +26 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.
- Dallas' goal differential is -8 on the season (19th in the league).
- The Oilers have scored 56 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 43 goals on power-plays (17th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Oilers have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.5% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 22.3% of opportunities).
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (110 total points), having put up 42 goals and 68 assists.
- Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 105 points (54 goals, 51 assists) to the team.
- Zach Hyman's season total of 50 points has come from 24 goals and 26 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1156 saves. His .902 save percentage ranks 38th in the league.
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski has collected 27 goals and 47 assists in 76 games for Dallas, good for 74 points.
- Jason Robertson has racked up 70 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 36 goals and 34 assists.
- Roope Hintz's 34 goals and 32 assists add up to 66 points this season.
- Jake Oettinger has a .913 save percentage (15th in the league). He has 1102 saves, and has given up 105 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
Regional restrictions apply.
