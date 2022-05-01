Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Monday NHL slate includes the Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11) at Rogers Place, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Oilers rank fifth and the Kings sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

DateHomeAwayResult

4/7/2022

Kings

Oilers

3-2 EDM

3/30/2022

Oilers

Kings

4-3 (F/SO) EDM

2/15/2022

Kings

Oilers

5-2 EDM

12/5/2021

Oilers

Kings

5-1 LA

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Kings concede 2.8 (232 in 82).
  • The Kings score 2.9 goals per game (235 in 82 games), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (251 in 82).
  • In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +34 on the season (11th in league).
  • Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the NHL).
  • On the power play, the Oilers have scored 60 goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 53 (killing off 76.7% of penalties, 22nd in league).
  • The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • One of Edmonton's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists) and plays an average of 22:03 per game.
  • Leon Draisaitl has picked up 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.
  • Zach Hyman's season total of 54 points has come from 27 goals and 27 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has conceded 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 1261 saves with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has recorded 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games for Los Angeles, good for 67 points.
  • Adrian Kempe has totaled 54 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 35 goals and 19 assists.
  • Los Angeles' Phillip Danault is among the top offensive players on the team with 51 total points (27 goals and 24 assists).
  • Jonathan Quick has a .910 save percentage (25th in the league), with 1168 total saves, giving up 116 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates with third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) after the Mets defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch SportsNet NY Without Cable

By Justin Carter8 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

By Adam Childs14 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
USATSI_18181941
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Giants

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
imago1011666425h
College Baseball

How to Watch UC Irvine at Long Beach State in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso21 minutes ago
Football
American 7s Football League

How to Watch American 7s Football League: NJ Shnow Tribe at Trenton BIC

By Ben Macaluso21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy