How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Monday NHL slate includes the Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11) at Rogers Place, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Oilers rank fifth and the Kings sixth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rogers Place
Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/7/2022
Kings
Oilers
3-2 EDM
3/30/2022
Oilers
Kings
4-3 (F/SO) EDM
2/15/2022
Kings
Oilers
5-2 EDM
12/5/2021
Oilers
Kings
5-1 LA
Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats
- The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Kings concede 2.8 (232 in 82).
- The Kings score 2.9 goals per game (235 in 82 games), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (251 in 82).
- In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +34 on the season (11th in league).
- Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Oilers have scored 60 goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 53 (killing off 76.7% of penalties, 22nd in league).
- The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities).
Edmonton Impact Players
- One of Edmonton's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists) and plays an average of 22:03 per game.
- Leon Draisaitl has picked up 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.
- Zach Hyman's season total of 54 points has come from 27 goals and 27 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has conceded 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 1261 saves with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar has recorded 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games for Los Angeles, good for 67 points.
- Adrian Kempe has totaled 54 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 35 goals and 19 assists.
- Los Angeles' Phillip Danault is among the top offensive players on the team with 51 total points (27 goals and 24 assists).
- Jonathan Quick has a .910 save percentage (25th in the league), with 1168 total saves, giving up 116 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
