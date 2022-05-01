How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Monday NHL slate includes the Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11) at Rogers Place, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Oilers rank fifth and the Kings sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rogers Place

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Date Home Away Result 4/7/2022 Kings Oilers 3-2 EDM 3/30/2022 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/SO) EDM 2/15/2022 Kings Oilers 5-2 EDM 12/5/2021 Oilers Kings 5-1 LA

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Kings concede 2.8 (232 in 82).

The Kings score 2.9 goals per game (235 in 82 games), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (251 in 82).

In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +34 on the season (11th in league).

Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the NHL).

On the power play, the Oilers have scored 60 goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 53 (killing off 76.7% of penalties, 22nd in league).

The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities).

Edmonton Impact Players

One of Edmonton's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists) and plays an average of 22:03 per game.

Leon Draisaitl has picked up 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.

Zach Hyman's season total of 54 points has come from 27 goals and 27 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has conceded 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 1261 saves with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has recorded 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games for Los Angeles, good for 67 points.

Adrian Kempe has totaled 54 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 35 goals and 19 assists.

Los Angeles' Phillip Danault is among the top offensive players on the team with 51 total points (27 goals and 24 assists).

Jonathan Quick has a .910 save percentage (25th in the league), with 1168 total saves, giving up 116 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

