Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates the goal scored by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Kempe provided an assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's NHL play will see the Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) take on the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 104 points and the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference with 99 points.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rogers Place

Rogers Place Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Date Home Away Result 4/7/2022 Kings Oilers 3-2 EDM 3/30/2022 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/SO) EDM 2/15/2022 Kings Oilers 5-2 EDM 12/5/2021 Oilers Kings 5-1 LA

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth defensively (2.8 against).

The Kings are 20th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).

Edmonton is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +34.

Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the NHL).

The Kings have conceded 53 power-play goals (22nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid has been a major player for Edmonton this season, with 123 points in 80 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 55 goals and 55 assists to total 110 points (1.4 per game).

Zach Hyman has scored 27 goals and added 27 assists through 76 games for Edmonton.

Mikko Koskinen has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1261 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 35th in the league.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has scored 19 goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 48 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Los Angeles offense with 67 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.6 shots per game, shooting 9%.

Adrian Kempe is a leading scorer for Los Angeles with 54 total points this season. He has scored 35 goals and added 19 assists in 78 games.

Phillip Danault has 51 points so far, including 27 goals and 24 assists.

Jonathan Quick has a .910 save percentage (25th in the league). He has 1168 saves, and has allowed 116 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.