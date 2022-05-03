Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) host the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11) as a part of Wednesday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers are fifth (with 104 points) and the Kings sixth (99 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rogers Place
Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/2/2022
Oilers
Kings
4-3 LA
5/2/2022
Oilers
Kings
4-3 LA
4/7/2022
Kings
Oilers
3-2 EDM
3/30/2022
Oilers
Kings
4-3 (F/SO) EDM
2/15/2022
Kings
Oilers
5-2 EDM
Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats
- The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Kings are ninth in goals allowed (2.8).
- The Kings score 2.9 goals per game (20th in NHL), and the Oilers are conceding 3.1 (18th).
- Edmonton is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).
- Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the league).
- The Kings have conceded 53 power-play goals (22nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
- The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities).
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (123 total points), having put up 44 goals and 79 assists.
- Leon Draisaitl has 55 goals and 55 assists to total 110 points (1.4 per game).
- Zach Hyman has 27 goals and 27 assists for Edmonton.
- Mikko Koskinen has allowed 136 goals (3.11 goals against average) and racked up 1261 saves.
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar's 67 points are pivotal for Los Angeles. He has 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games.
- Adrian Kempe has collected 54 points this season, with 35 goals and 19 assists.
- Phillip Danault's 27 goals and 24 assists add up to 51 points this season.
- Jonathan Quick has allowed 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiled 1168 saves with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
