Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) host the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11) as a part of Wednesday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers are fifth (with 104 points) and the Kings sixth (99 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rogers Place

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2022 Oilers Kings 4-3 LA 5/2/2022 Oilers Kings 4-3 LA 4/7/2022 Kings Oilers 3-2 EDM 3/30/2022 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/SO) EDM 2/15/2022 Kings Oilers 5-2 EDM

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Kings are ninth in goals allowed (2.8).

The Kings score 2.9 goals per game (20th in NHL), and the Oilers are conceding 3.1 (18th).

Edmonton is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).

Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the league).

The Kings have conceded 53 power-play goals (22nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (123 total points), having put up 44 goals and 79 assists.

Leon Draisaitl has 55 goals and 55 assists to total 110 points (1.4 per game).

Zach Hyman has 27 goals and 27 assists for Edmonton.

Mikko Koskinen has allowed 136 goals (3.11 goals against average) and racked up 1261 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar's 67 points are pivotal for Los Angeles. He has 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games.

Adrian Kempe has collected 54 points this season, with 35 goals and 19 assists.

Phillip Danault's 27 goals and 24 assists add up to 51 points this season.

Jonathan Quick has allowed 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiled 1168 saves with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

