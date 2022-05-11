How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Tuesday when the Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings on for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied up 2-2. The Oilers rank fifth while the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rogers Place
Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/8/2022
Kings
Oilers
4-0 LA
5/6/2022
Kings
Oilers
8-2 EDM
5/4/2022
Oilers
Kings
6-0 EDM
5/2/2022
Oilers
Kings
4-3 LA
5/2/2022
Oilers
Kings
4-3 LA
Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats
- The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth defensively (2.8 against).
- The Kings are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).
- In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +34 on the season (11th in NHL).
- Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the league).
- The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).
- The Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 52 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).
Edmonton Impact Players
- One of Edmonton's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists) and plays an average of 22:03 per game.
- Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 110 points (55 goals, 55 assists) to the team.
- Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.
- In 45 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 136 goals (3.11 goals against average) and has recorded 1261 saves.
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar has totaled 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games for Los Angeles, good for 67 points.
- Adrian Kempe has racked up 54 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 35 goals and 19 assists.
- Phillip Danault has 51 points so far, including 27 goals and 24 assists.
- Jonathan Quick has 1168 saves while allowing 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (34th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
