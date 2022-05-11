Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) controls the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

May 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) controls the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Tuesday when the Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings on for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied up 2-2. The Oilers rank fifth while the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

DateHomeAwayResult

5/8/2022

Kings

Oilers

4-0 LA

5/6/2022

Kings

Oilers

8-2 EDM

5/4/2022

Oilers

Kings

6-0 EDM

5/2/2022

Oilers

Kings

4-3 LA

5/2/2022

Oilers

Kings

4-3 LA

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth defensively (2.8 against).
  • The Kings are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).
  • In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +34 on the season (11th in NHL).
  • Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the league).
  • The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).
  • The Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 52 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • One of Edmonton's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists) and plays an average of 22:03 per game.
  • Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 110 points (55 goals, 55 assists) to the team.
  • Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.
  • In 45 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 136 goals (3.11 goals against average) and has recorded 1261 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has totaled 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games for Los Angeles, good for 67 points.
  • Adrian Kempe has racked up 54 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 35 goals and 19 assists.
  • Phillip Danault has 51 points so far, including 27 goals and 24 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has 1168 saves while allowing 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (34th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) runs for second base after taking a lead off against Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) runs for second base after taking a lead off against Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild in the third period in game two of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 6, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the second period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during overtime at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Kings vs. Oilers, Game 5 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy