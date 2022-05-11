May 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) controls the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Tuesday when the Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings on for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied up 2-2. The Oilers rank fifth while the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Rogers Place

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Date Home Away Result 5/8/2022 Kings Oilers 4-0 LA 5/6/2022 Kings Oilers 8-2 EDM 5/4/2022 Oilers Kings 6-0 EDM 5/2/2022 Oilers Kings 4-3 LA 5/2/2022 Oilers Kings 4-3 LA

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth defensively (2.8 against).

The Kings are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).

In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +34 on the season (11th in NHL).

Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the league).

The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).

The Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 52 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

One of Edmonton's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists) and plays an average of 22:03 per game.

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 110 points (55 goals, 55 assists) to the team.

Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.

In 45 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 136 goals (3.11 goals against average) and has recorded 1261 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has totaled 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games for Los Angeles, good for 67 points.

Adrian Kempe has racked up 54 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 35 goals and 19 assists.

Phillip Danault has 51 points so far, including 27 goals and 24 assists.

Jonathan Quick has 1168 saves while allowing 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (34th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

