Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to ESPN as the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 10:00 PM ET. The series is tied 3-3. The Oilers are fifth and the Kings sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

DateHomeAwayResult

5/12/2022

Kings

Oilers

4-2 EDM

5/10/2022

Oilers

Kings

5-4 (F/OT) LA

5/8/2022

Kings

Oilers

4-0 LA

5/6/2022

Kings

Oilers

8-2 EDM

5/4/2022

Oilers

Kings

6-0 EDM

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

  • On average, the Oilers post 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.8 (ninth).
  • The Kings put up 2.9 goals per game (235 in 82 games), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (251 in 82).
  • Edmonton is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).
  • Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the league).
  • The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 53 goals on power-plays (22nd in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid has been a major player for Edmonton this season, with 123 points in 80 games.
  • Leon Draisaitl has accumulated 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.
  • Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .903 save percentage (47th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has scored 19 goals (0.2 per game) and collected 48 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Los Angeles offense with 67 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.6 shots per game, shooting 9%.
  • Adrian Kempe is a key piece of the offense for Los Angeles with 54 total points this season. He has scored 35 goals and added 19 assists in 78 games.
  • Phillip Danault is a crucial player on offense for Los Angeles with 27 goals and 24 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has given up 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassed 1168 saves with a .910 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) is greeted by catcher Austin Romine (19) and starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
imago0035324683h
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso33 minutes ago
LA Galaxy Chicharito
MLS

FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush33 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (left) scores a run past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) controls the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Kings vs. Oilers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) celebrates with center Connor McDavid (97) defenseman Cody Ceci (5) and right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) his empty net goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy