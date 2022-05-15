Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to ESPN as the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 10:00 PM ET. The series is tied 3-3. The Oilers are fifth and the Kings sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rogers Place

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Date Home Away Result 5/12/2022 Kings Oilers 4-2 EDM 5/10/2022 Oilers Kings 5-4 (F/OT) LA 5/8/2022 Kings Oilers 4-0 LA 5/6/2022 Kings Oilers 8-2 EDM 5/4/2022 Oilers Kings 6-0 EDM

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

On average, the Oilers post 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.8 (ninth).

The Kings put up 2.9 goals per game (235 in 82 games), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (251 in 82).

Edmonton is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).

Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the league).

The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 53 goals on power-plays (22nd in penalty-kill percentage).

The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid has been a major player for Edmonton this season, with 123 points in 80 games.

Leon Draisaitl has accumulated 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.

Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .903 save percentage (47th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has scored 19 goals (0.2 per game) and collected 48 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Los Angeles offense with 67 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.6 shots per game, shooting 9%.

Adrian Kempe is a key piece of the offense for Los Angeles with 54 total points this season. He has scored 35 goals and added 19 assists in 78 games.

Phillip Danault is a crucial player on offense for Los Angeles with 27 goals and 24 assists.

Jonathan Quick has given up 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassed 1168 saves with a .910 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

