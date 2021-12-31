Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 29, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Will Butcher (4) defends as New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) makes a pass between his legs during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0) take the ice against the New Jersey Devils (11-15-5) in NHL play on Friday, starting at 1:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Oilers rank eighth in the Western Conference with 36 points and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 27 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for Edmonton vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Oilers -1.5 6

Edmonton and New Jersey Stats

On average, the Oilers post 3.4 goals in a game (sixth in league), and the Devils give up 3.4 (25th).

The Devils score 2.7 goals per game (23rd in league), and the Oilers are conceding 3.1 (20th).

Edmonton is 14th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +7.

New Jersey is -19 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the NHL.

The Devils have conceded 18 power-play goals (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 29 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).

The Devils have scored 12 power-play goals (on 13.8% of opportunities, 31st in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 16 (killing off 82.6% of penalties, eighth in league).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 27 points are important for New Jersey. He has put up nine goals and 18 assists in 30 games.

Andreas Johnsson is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 19 total points (0.6 per game), with nine goals and 10 assists in 31 games.

New Jersey's Dougie Hamilton is among the leaders on the team with 18 total points (seven goals and 11 assists).

Mackenzie Blackwood has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league), with 431 total saves (25.4 per game), conceding 48 goals (2.8 per game).

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, has made 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has given up 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

Edmonton Impact Players

One of Edmonton's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 50 points (17 goals, 33 assists) and plays an average of 22:27 per game.

Leon Draisaitl has 24 goals and 26 assists to total 50 points (1.7 per game).

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 25 total points for Edmonton, with three goals and 22 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has conceded 54 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 499 saves (27.7 per game) with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Devin Shore: Out (COVID-19), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body)

