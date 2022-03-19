Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's NHL play will see the Edmonton Oilers (34-23-4) take on the New Jersey Devils (22-34-5), starting at 3:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers are seventh in the Western Conference and the Devils rank 14th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Rogers Place
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Edmonton vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oilers
-1.5
6.5
Edmonton and New Jersey Stats
- On average, the Oilers put up 3.3 goals in a game (eighth in league), and the Devils allow 3.5 (28th).
- The Devils are 16th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Oilers are 21st in goals allowed (3.2).
- Edmonton is 13th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +10.
- New Jersey's goal differential is -33 on the season (23rd in the NHL).
- The Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 24.3% of opportunities).
- The Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).
Edmonton Impact Players
- One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 87 points (34 goals, 53 assists) and plays an average of 22:22 per game.
- Leon Draisaitl has 84 points (1.4 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 44 assists.
- Zach Hyman's season total of 40 points has come from 20 goals and 20 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has allowed 104 goals (3.04 goals against average) and recorded 981 saves.
Oilers Injuries: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Shoulder), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has recorded 19 goals and 38 assists in 56 games for New Jersey, good for 57 points.
- Jack Hughes has scored 47 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 19 goals and 28 assists.
- New Jersey's Nico Hischier is among the leading scorers on the team with 40 total points (16 goals and 24 assists).
- Mackenzie Blackwood has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and amassed 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)
