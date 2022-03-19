Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL play will see the Edmonton Oilers (34-23-4) take on the New Jersey Devils (22-34-5), starting at 3:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers are seventh in the Western Conference and the Devils rank 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. New Jersey

Betting Information for Edmonton vs. New Jersey

Oilers vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oilers

-1.5

6.5

Edmonton and New Jersey Stats

  • On average, the Oilers put up 3.3 goals in a game (eighth in league), and the Devils allow 3.5 (28th).
  • The Devils are 16th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Oilers are 21st in goals allowed (3.2).
  • Edmonton is 13th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +10.
  • New Jersey's goal differential is -33 on the season (23rd in the NHL).
  • The Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 24.3% of opportunities).
  • The Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 87 points (34 goals, 53 assists) and plays an average of 22:22 per game.
  • Leon Draisaitl has 84 points (1.4 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 44 assists.
  • Zach Hyman's season total of 40 points has come from 20 goals and 20 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has allowed 104 goals (3.04 goals against average) and recorded 981 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Shoulder), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has recorded 19 goals and 38 assists in 56 games for New Jersey, good for 57 points.
  • Jack Hughes has scored 47 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 19 goals and 28 assists.
  • New Jersey's Nico Hischier is among the leading scorers on the team with 40 total points (16 goals and 24 assists).
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and amassed 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
19
2022

New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Mar 12, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a gaol by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
