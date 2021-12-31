Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL schedule features the New York Islanders (9-12-6) hosting the Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0) at UBS Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Islanders are 14th in the Eastern Conference and the Oilers rank seventh in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for New York vs. Edmonton
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Edmonton Stats
- On average, the Islanders post 2.3 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (20th).
- The Oilers are scoring 3.4 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (12th).
- New York is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -14 (-0.5 per game).
- Edmonton's goal differential is +7 on the season (14th in the NHL).
- The Islanders have scored 13 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 16 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Islanders have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 29 power-play goals (successful on 31.5% of opportunities).
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid's 17 goals and 33 assists in 31 games for Edmonton add up to 50 total points on the season.
- Leon Draisaitl has racked up 50 total points (1.6 per game) this season. He has 24 goals and 26 assists.
- Edmonton's Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is among the leading scorers on the team with 25 total points (three goals and 22 assists).
- Mikko Koskinen has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league), with 499 total saves (27.7 per game), giving up 54 goals (3.0 per game).
Oilers Injuries: Devin Shore: Out (COVID-19), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) and plays an average of 18:21 per game.
- Oliver Wahlstrom has 15 points (0.6 per game), scoring eight goals and adding seven assists.
- Brock Nelson's 13 points this season have come via 10 goals and three assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has allowed 46 goals (2.4 per game) and recorded 572 saves (30.1 per game).
- Semyon Varlamov has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league). He has 243 saves (27.0 per game), and has allowed 24 goals (2.7 per game).
Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Beauvillier: Out (Health Protocols), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
