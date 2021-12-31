Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saturday NHL schedule features the New York Islanders (9-12-6) hosting the Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0) at UBS Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Islanders are 14th in the Eastern Conference and the Oilers rank seventh in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch New York vs. Edmonton

    Betting Information for New York vs. Edmonton

    Islanders vs Oilers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Islanders

    -1.5

    5.5

    New York and Edmonton Stats

    • On average, the Islanders post 2.3 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (20th).
    • The Oilers are scoring 3.4 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (12th).
    • New York is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -14 (-0.5 per game).
    • Edmonton's goal differential is +7 on the season (14th in the NHL).
    • The Islanders have scored 13 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 16 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Islanders have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 29 power-play goals (successful on 31.5% of opportunities).

    Edmonton Impact Players

    • Connor McDavid's 17 goals and 33 assists in 31 games for Edmonton add up to 50 total points on the season.
    • Leon Draisaitl has racked up 50 total points (1.6 per game) this season. He has 24 goals and 26 assists.
    • Edmonton's Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is among the leading scorers on the team with 25 total points (three goals and 22 assists).
    • Mikko Koskinen has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league), with 499 total saves (27.7 per game), giving up 54 goals (3.0 per game).

    Oilers Injuries: Devin Shore: Out (COVID-19), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body)

    New York Impact Players

    • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) and plays an average of 18:21 per game.
    • Oliver Wahlstrom has 15 points (0.6 per game), scoring eight goals and adding seven assists.
    • Brock Nelson's 13 points this season have come via 10 goals and three assists.
    • Ilya Sorokin has allowed 46 goals (2.4 per game) and recorded 572 saves (30.1 per game).
    • Semyon Varlamov has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league). He has 243 saves (27.0 per game), and has allowed 24 goals (2.7 per game).

    Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Beauvillier: Out (Health Protocols), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

