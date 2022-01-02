Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 1, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the overtime period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 1, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the overtime period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    Monday's NHL play will see the New York Rangers (20-8-4) take on the Edmonton Oilers (18-12-2), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are fifth (with 44 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Oilers are sixth (38 points) in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch New York vs. Edmonton

    Betting Information for New York vs. Edmonton

    Rangers vs Oilers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Rangers

    -1.5

    6

    New York and Edmonton Stats

    • The Rangers score 2.8 goals per game (17th in league), and the Oilers are conceding 3.2 (21st).
    • The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are sixth in goals allowed (2.6).
    • New York is 14th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +8.
    • Edmonton's goal differential is +5 on the season (15th in the NHL).
    • On the power play, the Rangers have scored 22 goals (on 23.9% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 18 (killing off 81.3% of penalties, 13th in league).
    • The Rangers have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.2% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 29 power-play goals (successful on 31.2% of opportunities).

    Edmonton Impact Players

    • Connor McDavid has totaled 19 goals and 34 assists in 32 games for Edmonton, good for 53 points.
    • Leon Draisaitl is a top offensive contributor for Edmonton with 52 total points this season. He has scored 25 goals and added 27 assists in 32 games.
    • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' three goals and 23 assists add up to 26 points this season.
    • Mikko Koskinen has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 525 saves (27.6 per game), and has given up 57 goals (3.0 per game).

    Oilers Injuries: Mike Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body)

    New York Impact Players

    • Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 36 points. He has 10 goals and 26 assists this season.
    • Adam Fox has 31 points (0.9 per game), scoring five goals and adding 26 assists.
    • Mika Zibanejad's 27 points this season have come via eight goals and 19 assists.
    • Igor Shesterkin has conceded 42 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 575 saves (27.4 per game) with a .932 save percentage (second-best in the league).
    • New York also uses Alexandar Georgiev in goal. He has conceded 32 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 293 saves (22.5 per game), with a .902 save percentage (36th in the league).

    Rangers Injuries: Kevin Rooney: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness), Artemi Panarin: Out (COVID-19)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Cal

    1 minute ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the overtime period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) looks on as New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple (41) brings the ball downcourt in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    24 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) fight for the loose ball during the first half at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) stare each other down during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    27 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy