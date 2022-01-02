Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Jan 1, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the overtime period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's NHL play will see the New York Rangers (20-8-4) take on the Edmonton Oilers (18-12-2), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are fifth (with 44 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Oilers are sixth (38 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New York vs. Edmonton

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 6

New York and Edmonton Stats

The Rangers score 2.8 goals per game (17th in league), and the Oilers are conceding 3.2 (21st).

The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are sixth in goals allowed (2.6).

New York is 14th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +8.

Edmonton's goal differential is +5 on the season (15th in the NHL).

On the power play, the Rangers have scored 22 goals (on 23.9% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 18 (killing off 81.3% of penalties, 13th in league).

The Rangers have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.2% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 29 power-play goals (successful on 31.2% of opportunities).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid has totaled 19 goals and 34 assists in 32 games for Edmonton, good for 53 points.

Leon Draisaitl is a top offensive contributor for Edmonton with 52 total points this season. He has scored 25 goals and added 27 assists in 32 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' three goals and 23 assists add up to 26 points this season.

Mikko Koskinen has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 525 saves (27.6 per game), and has given up 57 goals (3.0 per game).

Oilers Injuries: Mike Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 36 points. He has 10 goals and 26 assists this season.

Adam Fox has 31 points (0.9 per game), scoring five goals and adding 26 assists.

Mika Zibanejad's 27 points this season have come via eight goals and 19 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has conceded 42 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 575 saves (27.4 per game) with a .932 save percentage (second-best in the league).

New York also uses Alexandar Georgiev in goal. He has conceded 32 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 293 saves (22.5 per game), with a .902 save percentage (36th in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Kevin Rooney: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness), Artemi Panarin: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.