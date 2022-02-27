How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tuesday NHL slate includes the Philadelphia Flyers (16-26-10) hosting the Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (42 points), while the Oilers are eighth in the Western Conference (61 points).
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Edmonton
Philadelphia and Edmonton Stats
- The Flyers are scoring 2.5 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Oilers are conceding 3.2 (23rd).
- On average, the Oilers put up 3.3 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Flyers allow 3.4 (25th).
- Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -46.
- Edmonton is +3 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.
- The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in league in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Oilers have scored 40 power-play goals (on 27.2% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 36 (killing off 76.2% of penalties, 27th in league).
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid is an offensive leader for Edmonton with 75 points (1.5 per game), with 28 goals and 47 assists in 51 games (playing 22:19 per game).
- Leon Draisaitl has amassed 74 points this season, with 36 goals and 38 assists.
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 37 points so far, including seven goals and 30 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 798 saves, and has given up 88 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Oilers Injuries: Zack Kassian: Out (Jaw), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed), Kris Russell: Out (Undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Day To Day (Upper-body), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (Lower body), Kailer Yamamoto: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Duncan Keith: Out (Concussion), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has scored 39 points in 52 games (18 goals and 21 assists).
- Claude Giroux is another of Philadelphia's offensive options, contributing 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) to the team.
- Travis Konecny's season total of 31 points has come from eight goals and 23 assists.
- Martin Jones has a goals against average of 3.5, and a .898 save percentage (44th in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
