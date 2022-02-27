Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal with his bench during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal with his bench during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL slate includes the Philadelphia Flyers (16-26-10) hosting the Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (42 points), while the Oilers are eighth in the Western Conference (61 points).

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Edmonton

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Edmonton

Flyers vs Oilers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Philadelphia and Edmonton Stats

  • The Flyers are scoring 2.5 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Oilers are conceding 3.2 (23rd).
  • On average, the Oilers put up 3.3 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Flyers allow 3.4 (25th).
  • Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -46.
  • Edmonton is +3 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.
  • The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in league in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Oilers have scored 40 power-play goals (on 27.2% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 36 (killing off 76.2% of penalties, 27th in league).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid is an offensive leader for Edmonton with 75 points (1.5 per game), with 28 goals and 47 assists in 51 games (playing 22:19 per game).
  • Leon Draisaitl has amassed 74 points this season, with 36 goals and 38 assists.
  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 37 points so far, including seven goals and 30 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 798 saves, and has given up 88 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Oilers Injuries: Zack Kassian: Out (Jaw), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed), Kris Russell: Out (Undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Day To Day (Upper-body), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (Lower body), Kailer Yamamoto: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Duncan Keith: Out (Concussion), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has scored 39 points in 52 games (18 goals and 21 assists).
  • Claude Giroux is another of Philadelphia's offensive options, contributing 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) to the team.
  • Travis Konecny's season total of 31 points has come from eight goals and 23 assists.
  • Martin Jones has a goals against average of 3.5, and a .898 save percentage (44th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal during the shootout against the Dallas Stars at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones (35) makes a save as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) looks for a rebound during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
USATSI_16302864
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17760682
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at Temple

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Atlanta United
MLS

How to Watch Sporting vs. United FC

By Christine Brown
3 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy