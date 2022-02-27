Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal with his bench during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL slate includes the Philadelphia Flyers (16-26-10) hosting the Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (42 points), while the Oilers are eighth in the Western Conference (61 points).

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Edmonton

Philadelphia and Edmonton Stats

The Flyers are scoring 2.5 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Oilers are conceding 3.2 (23rd).

On average, the Oilers put up 3.3 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Flyers allow 3.4 (25th).

Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -46.

Edmonton is +3 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.

The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in league in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Oilers have scored 40 power-play goals (on 27.2% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 36 (killing off 76.2% of penalties, 27th in league).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid is an offensive leader for Edmonton with 75 points (1.5 per game), with 28 goals and 47 assists in 51 games (playing 22:19 per game).

Leon Draisaitl has amassed 74 points this season, with 36 goals and 38 assists.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 37 points so far, including seven goals and 30 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 798 saves, and has given up 88 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Oilers Injuries: Zack Kassian: Out (Jaw), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed), Kris Russell: Out (Undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Day To Day (Upper-body), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (Lower body), Kailer Yamamoto: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Duncan Keith: Out (Concussion), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart)

Philadelphia Impact Players

One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has scored 39 points in 52 games (18 goals and 21 assists).

Claude Giroux is another of Philadelphia's offensive options, contributing 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) to the team.

Travis Konecny's season total of 31 points has come from eight goals and 23 assists.

Martin Jones has a goals against average of 3.5, and a .898 save percentage (44th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

