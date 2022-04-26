Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates on the ice during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates on the ice during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL slate features the Pittsburgh Penguins (45-24-11) hosting the Edmonton Oilers (46-27-6) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference (101 points), while the Oilers are fifth in the Western Conference (98 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Edmonton

Pittsburgh and Edmonton Stats

  • On average, the Penguins score 3.3 goals in a game (11th in NHL), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (18th).
  • The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fourth).
  • Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +49 (+0.6 per game).
  • Edmonton is +29 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the NHL.
  • The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (17th in league in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 51 goals on power-plays (18th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Penguins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid's 118 points are pivotal for Edmonton. He has 43 goals and 75 assists in 78 games.
  • Leon Draisaitl has scored 108 total points (1.4 per game) this campaign. He has 55 goals and 53 assists.
  • Zach Hyman's 25 goals and 26 assists add up to 51 points this season.
  • Mikko Koskinen has allowed 130 goals (3.1 goals against average) and compiled 1182 saves with a .901 save percentage (37th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Jesse Puljujarvi: Day To Day (Illness), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 84 points. He has 31 goals and 53 assists this season.
  • Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 74 games, with 40 goals and 43 assists.
  • Kris Letang's season total of 67 points has come from nine goals and 58 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has allowed 138 goals (2.42 goals against average) and recorded 1573 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Penguins Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/21/2022

Bruins

W 4-0

Home

-120

4/23/2022

Red Wings

W 7-2

Away

-292

4/24/2022

Flyers

L 4-1

Away

-262

4/26/2022

Oilers

-

Home

-150

4/29/2022

Blue Jackets

-

Home

-

Oilers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/20/2022

Stars

W 5-2

Home

-182

4/22/2022

Avalanche

W 6-3

Home

-119

4/24/2022

Blue Jackets

L 5-2

Away

-261

4/26/2022

Penguins

-

Away

+127

4/28/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-

4/29/2022

Canucks

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Senators

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Penguins

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) makes a save on a shot from New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to make a pass as New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) defends during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Florida Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck during a shootout against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates against New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy