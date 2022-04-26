How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates on the ice during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL slate features the Pittsburgh Penguins (45-24-11) hosting the Edmonton Oilers (46-27-6) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference (101 points), while the Oilers are fifth in the Western Conference (98 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh and Edmonton Stats

On average, the Penguins score 3.3 goals in a game (11th in NHL), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (18th).

The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fourth).

Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +49 (+0.6 per game).

Edmonton is +29 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the NHL.

The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (17th in league in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 51 goals on power-plays (18th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Penguins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid's 118 points are pivotal for Edmonton. He has 43 goals and 75 assists in 78 games.

Leon Draisaitl has scored 108 total points (1.4 per game) this campaign. He has 55 goals and 53 assists.

Zach Hyman's 25 goals and 26 assists add up to 51 points this season.

Mikko Koskinen has allowed 130 goals (3.1 goals against average) and compiled 1182 saves with a .901 save percentage (37th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Jesse Puljujarvi: Day To Day (Illness), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 84 points. He has 31 goals and 53 assists this season.

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 74 games, with 40 goals and 43 assists.

Kris Letang's season total of 67 points has come from nine goals and 58 assists.

Tristan Jarry has allowed 138 goals (2.42 goals against average) and recorded 1573 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Penguins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/21/2022 Bruins W 4-0 Home -120 4/23/2022 Red Wings W 7-2 Away -292 4/24/2022 Flyers L 4-1 Away -262 4/26/2022 Oilers - Home -150 4/29/2022 Blue Jackets - Home -

Oilers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/20/2022 Stars W 5-2 Home -182 4/22/2022 Avalanche W 6-3 Home -119 4/24/2022 Blue Jackets L 5-2 Away -261 4/26/2022 Penguins - Away +127 4/28/2022 Sharks - Home - 4/29/2022 Canucks - Home -

