How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tuesday NHL slate features the Pittsburgh Penguins (45-24-11) hosting the Edmonton Oilers (46-27-6) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference (101 points), while the Oilers are fifth in the Western Conference (98 points).
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh and Edmonton Stats
- On average, the Penguins score 3.3 goals in a game (11th in NHL), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (18th).
- The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fourth).
- Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +49 (+0.6 per game).
- Edmonton is +29 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the NHL.
- The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (17th in league in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 51 goals on power-plays (18th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Penguins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid's 118 points are pivotal for Edmonton. He has 43 goals and 75 assists in 78 games.
- Leon Draisaitl has scored 108 total points (1.4 per game) this campaign. He has 55 goals and 53 assists.
- Zach Hyman's 25 goals and 26 assists add up to 51 points this season.
- Mikko Koskinen has allowed 130 goals (3.1 goals against average) and compiled 1182 saves with a .901 save percentage (37th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Jesse Puljujarvi: Day To Day (Illness), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 84 points. He has 31 goals and 53 assists this season.
- Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 74 games, with 40 goals and 43 assists.
- Kris Letang's season total of 67 points has come from nine goals and 58 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has allowed 138 goals (2.42 goals against average) and recorded 1573 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
Penguins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/21/2022
Bruins
W 4-0
Home
-120
4/23/2022
Red Wings
W 7-2
Away
-292
4/24/2022
Flyers
L 4-1
Away
-262
4/26/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-150
4/29/2022
Blue Jackets
-
Home
-
Oilers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/20/2022
Stars
W 5-2
Home
-182
4/22/2022
Avalanche
W 6-3
Home
-119
4/24/2022
Blue Jackets
L 5-2
Away
-261
4/26/2022
Penguins
-
Away
+127
4/28/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Canucks
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.