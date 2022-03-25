Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Edmonton Oilers (35-24-5) host the San Jose Sharks (28-27-8) as a part of Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers rank seventh with 75 points and the Sharks are 13th with 64 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Rogers Place
Betting Information for Edmonton vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oilers
-1.5
6
Edmonton and San Jose Stats
- The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Sharks are 19th on defense (3.1 against).
- On average, the Sharks put up 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.2 (22nd).
- Edmonton is +10 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the league.
- San Jose is -31 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Oilers have scored 46 goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 24 (killing off 85.5% of penalties, third in league).
- The Oilers have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (24th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid has been a major player for Edmonton this season, with 93 points in 63 games.
- Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's top contributors through 64 games, with 42 goals and 46 assists.
- Zach Hyman has 41 total points for Edmonton, with 21 goals and 20 assists.
- In 37 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 111 goals (3.07 goals against average) and has recorded 1029 saves.
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 60 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 33 assists in 58 games (playing 19:09 per game).
- Tomas Hertl has collected 50 points this season, with 25 goals and 25 assists.
- San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leading scorers on the team with 47 total points (21 goals and 26 assists).
- Adin Hill has allowed 61 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassed 587 saves with a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
