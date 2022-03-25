Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) clears the puck against San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (35-24-5) host the San Jose Sharks (28-27-8) as a part of Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers rank seventh with 75 points and the Sharks are 13th with 64 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. San Jose

Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Rogers Place

Rogers Place Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Edmonton vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Oilers -1.5 6

Edmonton and San Jose Stats

The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Sharks are 19th on defense (3.1 against).

On average, the Sharks put up 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.2 (22nd).

Edmonton is +10 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the league.

San Jose is -31 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.

On the power play, the Oilers have scored 46 goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 24 (killing off 85.5% of penalties, third in league).

The Oilers have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (24th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid has been a major player for Edmonton this season, with 93 points in 63 games.

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's top contributors through 64 games, with 42 goals and 46 assists.

Zach Hyman has 41 total points for Edmonton, with 21 goals and 20 assists.

In 37 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 111 goals (3.07 goals against average) and has recorded 1029 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 60 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 33 assists in 58 games (playing 19:09 per game).

Tomas Hertl has collected 50 points this season, with 25 goals and 25 assists.

San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leading scorers on the team with 47 total points (21 goals and 26 assists).

Adin Hill has allowed 61 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassed 587 saves with a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.