Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) controls the puck ahead of San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (29-31-8) host the Edmonton Oilers (39-25-5) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on April 5, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks sit in 13th place in the Western Conference with 66 points and the Oilers are sixth in the Western Conference with 83 points.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Edmonton

San Jose and Edmonton Stats

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (27th in league), and the Oilers concede 3.2 (23rd).

The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (21st).

San Jose is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -37.

Edmonton is 14th in the NHL in goal differential, at +15 (+0.2 per game).

The Sharks have scored 35 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 49 goals on power-plays (21st in penalty-kill percentage).

The Oilers have scored 52 power-play goals (fourth in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 27 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid has recorded 39 goals and 63 assists in 69 games for Edmonton, good for 102 points.

Leon Draisaitl is a leading scorer for Edmonton with 99 total points this season. He has scored 49 goals and added 50 assists in 70 games.

Zach Hyman's 24 goals and 23 assists add up to 47 points this season.

Mikko Koskinen has a .902 save percentage (34th in the league), with 1105 total saves, giving up 120 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Oilers Injuries: Kris Russell: Out (COVID-19 Protocols), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

San Jose Impact Players

One of San Jose's most productive offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists) and plays an average of 19:07 per game.

Tomas Hertl has 57 points (0.8 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 31 assists.

Logan Couture has 22 goals and 26 assists for San Jose.

James Reimer has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .915 save percentage (15th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

