Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL action will see the Edmonton Oilers (47-27-6) take the ice against the San Jose Sharks (32-36-12), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers are fifth (with 100 points) and the Sharks 12th (76 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. San Jose

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Rogers Place

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. San Jose

Date Home Away Result 4/5/2022 Sharks Oilers 2-1 (F/OT) EDM 3/24/2022 Oilers Sharks 5-2 EDM 2/14/2022 Sharks Oilers 3-0 EDM

Edmonton and San Jose Stats

The Oilers put up 3.5 goals per game (278 in 80 games), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (253 in 80).

The Sharks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (17th).

Edmonton has a +33 goal differential on the season, 11th in the NHL.

San Jose is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -46 (-0.6 per game).

The Sharks have conceded 32 power-play goals (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 59 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

The Sharks have scored 40 power-play goals (on 18.8% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 51 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 15th in league).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid is Edmonton's leading contributor with 122 points. He has 44 goals and 78 assists this season.

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's top contributors through 79 games, with 55 goals and 54 assists.

Zach Hyman's 52 points this season have come via 26 goals and 26 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has allowed 130 goals (3.12 goals against average) and racked up 1182 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Jesse Puljujarvi: Day To Day (Illness), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 76 points are pivotal for San Jose. He has recorded 35 goals and 41 assists in 75 games.

Tomas Hertl has posted 64 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 30 goals and 34 assists.

Brent Burns has scored 10 goals on the season, chipping in 44 assists.

James Reimer has played 47 games this season, conceding 124 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1295 saves and a .913 save percentage (18th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Out (Lower-body)

