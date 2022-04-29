Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL action will see the Edmonton Oilers (47-27-6) take the ice against the San Jose Sharks (32-36-12), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers are fifth (with 100 points) and the Sharks 12th (76 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. San Jose

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. San Jose

DateHomeAwayResult

4/5/2022

Sharks

Oilers

2-1 (F/OT) EDM

3/24/2022

Oilers

Sharks

5-2 EDM

2/14/2022

Sharks

Oilers

3-0 EDM

Edmonton and San Jose Stats

  • The Oilers put up 3.5 goals per game (278 in 80 games), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (253 in 80).
  • The Sharks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (17th).
  • Edmonton has a +33 goal differential on the season, 11th in the NHL.
  • San Jose is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -46 (-0.6 per game).
  • The Sharks have conceded 32 power-play goals (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 59 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
  • The Sharks have scored 40 power-play goals (on 18.8% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 51 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 15th in league).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid is Edmonton's leading contributor with 122 points. He has 44 goals and 78 assists this season.
  • Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's top contributors through 79 games, with 55 goals and 54 assists.
  • Zach Hyman's 52 points this season have come via 26 goals and 26 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has allowed 130 goals (3.12 goals against average) and racked up 1182 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Jesse Puljujarvi: Day To Day (Illness), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier's 76 points are pivotal for San Jose. He has recorded 35 goals and 41 assists in 75 games.
  • Tomas Hertl has posted 64 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 30 goals and 34 assists.
  • Brent Burns has scored 10 goals on the season, chipping in 44 assists.
  • James Reimer has played 47 games this season, conceding 124 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1295 saves and a .913 save percentage (18th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Out (Lower-body)

How To Watch

April
28
2022

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
