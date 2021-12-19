Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 9, 2021; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a third period goal against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers (17-11-0) visiting the Seattle Kraken (10-16-3) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Oilers rank eighth with 34 points and the Kraken are 15th with 23 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Edmonton vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Oilers -1.5 6

Edmonton and Seattle Stats

The Oilers are sixth in the league in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Kraken are 29th on defense (3.5 against).

The Kraken score 2.8 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (21st).

Edmonton is 13th in the NHL in goal differential, at +7 (+0.3 per game).

Seattle's goal differential is -21 on the season (25th in the league).

On the power play, the Oilers have scored 28 goals (on 31.5% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 12 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 13th in league).

The Oilers have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.7% of opportunities).

Seattle Impact Players

Jaden Schwartz drives the offense for Seattle with 19 points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 13 assists in 27 games (playing 18:28 per game).

Jordan Eberle has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 12 goals and seven assists.

Yanni Gourde is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with six goals and 10 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .882 save percentage (47th in the league), with 510 total saves (22.2 per game), giving up 68 goals (3.0 per game).

Chris Driedger has an .895 save percentage, making 137 total saves (19.6 per game) and allowing 16 goals (2.3 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (47 total points), having amassed 16 goals and 31 assists.

Leon Draisaitl has 46 points (1.6 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 23 assists.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 25 total points for Edmonton, with three goals and 22 assists.

Mikko Koskinen concedes 3.0 goals per game and records 27.7 saves per matchup.

Stuart Skinner has a .922 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 260 saves (28.9 per game), and has given up 22 goals (2.4 per game).

Oilers Injuries: Devin Shore: Out (COVID-19), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mike Smith: Out (Lower-body), Duncan Keith: Out (Back)

