Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers (17-11-0) visiting the Seattle Kraken (10-16-3) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Oilers rank eighth with 34 points and the Kraken are 15th with 23 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Betting Information for Edmonton vs. Seattle
Edmonton and Seattle Stats
- The Oilers are sixth in the league in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Kraken are 29th on defense (3.5 against).
- The Kraken score 2.8 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (21st).
- Edmonton is 13th in the NHL in goal differential, at +7 (+0.3 per game).
- Seattle's goal differential is -21 on the season (25th in the league).
- On the power play, the Oilers have scored 28 goals (on 31.5% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 12 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 13th in league).
- The Oilers have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.7% of opportunities).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jaden Schwartz drives the offense for Seattle with 19 points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 13 assists in 27 games (playing 18:28 per game).
- Jordan Eberle has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 12 goals and seven assists.
- Yanni Gourde is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with six goals and 10 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .882 save percentage (47th in the league), with 510 total saves (22.2 per game), giving up 68 goals (3.0 per game).
- Chris Driedger has an .895 save percentage, making 137 total saves (19.6 per game) and allowing 16 goals (2.3 per game).
Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (47 total points), having amassed 16 goals and 31 assists.
- Leon Draisaitl has 46 points (1.6 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 23 assists.
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 25 total points for Edmonton, with three goals and 22 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen concedes 3.0 goals per game and records 27.7 saves per matchup.
- Stuart Skinner has a .922 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 260 saves (28.9 per game), and has given up 22 goals (2.4 per game).
Oilers Injuries: Devin Shore: Out (COVID-19), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mike Smith: Out (Lower-body), Duncan Keith: Out (Back)
