Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during overtime at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 28, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during overtime at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Friday includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers (48-27-6) and the Vancouver Canucks (40-30-11), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers rank fifth with 102 points and the Canucks are 10th with 91 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Vancouver

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Vancouver

DateHomeAwayResult

1/25/2022

Canucks

Oilers

3-2 (F/OT) EDM

10/30/2021

Canucks

Oilers

2-1 EDM

10/13/2021

Oilers

Canucks

3-2 (F/SO) EDM

Edmonton and Vancouver Stats

  • On average, the Oilers post 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (ninth).
  • The Canucks score 3.0 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (18th).
  • Edmonton is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).
  • Vancouver's goal differential is +15 on the season (14th in the NHL).
  • On the power play, the Oilers have scored 60 goals (on 25.6% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 58 (killing off 74.8% of penalties, 30th in league).
  • The Canucks have scored 58 power-play goals (on 23.7% of opportunities, ninth in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 52 (killing off 79.2% of penalties, 16th in league).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid has been a top contributor on Edmonton this season, with 123 points in 80 games.
  • Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 80 games, with 55 goals and 55 assists.
  • Zach Hyman's 54 points this season have come via 27 goals and 27 assists.
  • In 44 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 134 goals (3.14 goals against average) and has recorded 1222 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller's 31 goals and 67 assists in 79 games for Vancouver add up to 98 total points on the season.
  • Elias Pettersson has helped lead the offense for Vancouver this season with 32 goals and 36 assists.
  • Quinn Hughes is a crucial contributor on offense for Vancouver with eight goals and 59 assists.
  • Thatcher Demko has a .915 save percentage (13th in the league), with 1798 total saves, allowing 168 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Bo Horvat: Out (Lower Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Jaroslav Halak: Out (Upper Body), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Vaughn Taylor hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Catalunya Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas45 minutes ago
celtic
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch Celtic vs Rangers

By Tom Sunderland45 minutes ago
lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Troyes AC vs Lille

By Matthew Beighle55 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) backs down Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
kevin-durant-giannis-antetokounmpo
SI Guide

Bucks-Celtics Sets Up to be a Classic Series

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
Soccer

CA Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Central Cordoba SE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy