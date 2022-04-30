How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during overtime at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Friday includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers (48-27-6) and the Vancouver Canucks (40-30-11), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers rank fifth with 102 points and the Canucks are 10th with 91 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV:

Arena: Rogers Place

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Vancouver

Date Home Away Result 1/25/2022 Canucks Oilers 3-2 (F/OT) EDM 10/30/2021 Canucks Oilers 2-1 EDM 10/13/2021 Oilers Canucks 3-2 (F/SO) EDM

Edmonton and Vancouver Stats

On average, the Oilers post 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (ninth).

The Canucks score 3.0 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (18th).

Edmonton is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).

Vancouver's goal differential is +15 on the season (14th in the NHL).

On the power play, the Oilers have scored 60 goals (on 25.6% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 58 (killing off 74.8% of penalties, 30th in league).

The Canucks have scored 58 power-play goals (on 23.7% of opportunities, ninth in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 52 (killing off 79.2% of penalties, 16th in league).

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid has been a top contributor on Edmonton this season, with 123 points in 80 games.

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 80 games, with 55 goals and 55 assists.

Zach Hyman's 54 points this season have come via 27 goals and 27 assists.

In 44 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 134 goals (3.14 goals against average) and has recorded 1222 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller's 31 goals and 67 assists in 79 games for Vancouver add up to 98 total points on the season.

Elias Pettersson has helped lead the offense for Vancouver this season with 32 goals and 36 assists.

Quinn Hughes is a crucial contributor on offense for Vancouver with eight goals and 59 assists.

Thatcher Demko has a .915 save percentage (13th in the league), with 1798 total saves, allowing 168 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Bo Horvat: Out (Lower Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Jaroslav Halak: Out (Upper Body), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)

