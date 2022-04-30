How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Friday includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers (48-27-6) and the Vancouver Canucks (40-30-11), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers rank fifth with 102 points and the Canucks are 10th with 91 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Arena: Rogers Place
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Vancouver
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
1/25/2022
Canucks
Oilers
3-2 (F/OT) EDM
10/30/2021
Canucks
Oilers
2-1 EDM
10/13/2021
Oilers
Canucks
3-2 (F/SO) EDM
Edmonton and Vancouver Stats
- On average, the Oilers post 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (ninth).
- The Canucks score 3.0 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (18th).
- Edmonton is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).
- Vancouver's goal differential is +15 on the season (14th in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Oilers have scored 60 goals (on 25.6% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 58 (killing off 74.8% of penalties, 30th in league).
- The Canucks have scored 58 power-play goals (on 23.7% of opportunities, ninth in NHL), and short-handed the Oilers have conceded 52 (killing off 79.2% of penalties, 16th in league).
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid has been a top contributor on Edmonton this season, with 123 points in 80 games.
- Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 80 games, with 55 goals and 55 assists.
- Zach Hyman's 54 points this season have come via 27 goals and 27 assists.
- In 44 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 134 goals (3.14 goals against average) and has recorded 1222 saves.
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller's 31 goals and 67 assists in 79 games for Vancouver add up to 98 total points on the season.
- Elias Pettersson has helped lead the offense for Vancouver this season with 32 goals and 36 assists.
- Quinn Hughes is a crucial contributor on offense for Vancouver with eight goals and 59 assists.
- Thatcher Demko has a .915 save percentage (13th in the league), with 1798 total saves, allowing 168 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Bo Horvat: Out (Lower Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Jaroslav Halak: Out (Upper Body), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
29
2022
Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers
TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)