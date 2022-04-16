How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Edmonton Oilers (43-26-6) host the Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5) as a part of Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 4:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers are fifth (with 92 points) and the Golden Knights ninth (87 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Rogers Place
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Las Vegas
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
2/8/2022
Oilers
Golden Knights
4-0 VEG
11/27/2021
Golden Knights
Oilers
3-2 EDM
10/22/2021
Golden Knights
Oilers
5-3 EDM
Edmonton and Las Vegas Stats
- The Oilers are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Golden Knights are 15th in goals allowed (3.0).
- On average, the Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (19th).
- Edmonton is 12th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +22.
- Las Vegas is 12th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +19.
- The Oilers have scored 56 power-play goals (successful on 25.6% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).
- The Oilers have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (20th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
Edmonton Impact Players
- One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 110 points (42 goals, 68 assists) and plays an average of 22:10 per game.
- Leon Draisaitl has racked up 105 points (1.4 per game), scoring 54 goals and adding 51 assists.
- Zach Hyman has scored 24 goals and added 26 assists through 69 games for Edmonton.
- Mikko Koskinen has conceded 126 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 1156 saves with a .902 save percentage (37th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault's 29 goals and 34 assists in 69 games for Las Vegas add up to 63 total points on the season.
- Chandler Stephenson has amassed 57 points this season, with 17 goals and 40 assists.
- Shea Theodore has netted 13 goals on the season, adding 32 assists.
- Robin Lehner has 1131 saves while allowing 116 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
16
2022
Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)