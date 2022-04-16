How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Edmonton Oilers (43-26-6) host the Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5) as a part of Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 4:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers are fifth (with 92 points) and the Golden Knights ninth (87 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Rogers Place

Rogers Place

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Las Vegas

Date Home Away Result 2/8/2022 Oilers Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 11/27/2021 Golden Knights Oilers 3-2 EDM 10/22/2021 Golden Knights Oilers 5-3 EDM

Edmonton and Las Vegas Stats

The Oilers are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Golden Knights are 15th in goals allowed (3.0).

On average, the Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (19th).

Edmonton is 12th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +22.

Las Vegas is 12th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +19.

The Oilers have scored 56 power-play goals (successful on 25.6% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).

The Oilers have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (20th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 110 points (42 goals, 68 assists) and plays an average of 22:10 per game.

Leon Draisaitl has racked up 105 points (1.4 per game), scoring 54 goals and adding 51 assists.

Zach Hyman has scored 24 goals and added 26 assists through 69 games for Edmonton.

Mikko Koskinen has conceded 126 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 1156 saves with a .902 save percentage (37th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault's 29 goals and 34 assists in 69 games for Las Vegas add up to 63 total points on the season.

Chandler Stephenson has amassed 57 points this season, with 17 goals and 40 assists.

Shea Theodore has netted 13 goals on the season, adding 32 assists.

Robin Lehner has 1131 saves while allowing 116 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.