Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 14, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (43-26-6) host the Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5) as a part of Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 4:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers are fifth (with 92 points) and the Golden Knights ninth (87 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Rogers Place
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Edmonton vs. Las Vegas

DateHomeAwayResult

2/8/2022

Oilers

Golden Knights

4-0 VEG

11/27/2021

Golden Knights

Oilers

3-2 EDM

10/22/2021

Golden Knights

Oilers

5-3 EDM

Edmonton and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Oilers are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Golden Knights are 15th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • On average, the Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (19th).
  • Edmonton is 12th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +22.
  • Las Vegas is 12th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +19.
  • The Oilers have scored 56 power-play goals (successful on 25.6% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).
  • The Oilers have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (20th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

Edmonton Impact Players

  • One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 110 points (42 goals, 68 assists) and plays an average of 22:10 per game.
  • Leon Draisaitl has racked up 105 points (1.4 per game), scoring 54 goals and adding 51 assists.
  • Zach Hyman has scored 24 goals and added 26 assists through 69 games for Edmonton.
  • Mikko Koskinen has conceded 126 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 1156 saves with a .902 save percentage (37th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault's 29 goals and 34 assists in 69 games for Las Vegas add up to 63 total points on the season.
  • Chandler Stephenson has amassed 57 points this season, with 17 goals and 40 assists.
  • Shea Theodore has netted 13 goals on the season, adding 32 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has 1131 saves while allowing 116 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Alabama in College Softball

By Adam Childs45 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Cal in College Softball

By Adam Childs45 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball

By Christine Brown45 seconds ago
USATSI_17887135
Track and Field

How to Watch USATF Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays

By Christine Brown45 seconds ago
Truck Bristol Dirt
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Qualifying

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
USATSI_18091903
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Oilers

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Apr 14, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring his third goal of the game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy