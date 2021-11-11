How to Watch Oilers at Bruins

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bruins will look to deal the Oilers their second straight loss when they come to town Thursday night.
    Author:

    The Oilers had their four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday when the Red Wings beat them 4-2. Detroit scored the first three goals of the game before Edmonton was able to cut it to one, but a late goal put the game away.

    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss was just the second of the year for the Oilers, as they are now 9-2 and in first place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers' offense has been unbelievable this year. They have scored five or more goals in seven of their nine wins.

    Thursday the Bruins will look to slow Edmonton down and pick up their fourth win in the last five games. Boston is coming off a 3-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday. The Bruins trailed 1-0 after one period, but three second-period goals put them ahead for good in the win. Patrice Bergeron scored the final goal at 18:40 on the second period to break a 2-2 tie and improved Boston's record to 6-4.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
