How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawk

    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2021 NHL season continues on Saturday night with one matchup being the Oilers taking on the Blackhawks in Chicago.
    Author:

    It's hard to believe how fast the 2021-22 NHL season has been moving. On Saturday night, there are plenty of intriguing matchups for fans to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Oilers hitting the road to take on the Blackhawks in Chicago.

    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20th, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live stream the Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chicago has had a rough start to the season thus far and comes into this matchup with a 5-9-2 record. They have won four straight games coming into this one, however, and another win would be big. If the Blackhawks play up to their full potential, they have the talent to be a potential playoff team.

    On the other side of the rink, the Oilers have been very good so far this season. They hold a 12-4-0 record ahead of facing off against the Blackhawks. Edmonton is fresh off of a win over the Jets and will look for their second straight victory tonight.

    Both of these teams are loaded with talent. While the Oilers are certainly favored to win this game, the Blackhawks have been hot of late. 

    This should be a very fun and entertaining game to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

