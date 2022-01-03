How to Watch Oilers at Rangers

The Oilers skate into Madison Square Garden aiming to end their three-game skid with a win against the Rangers.

Despite sporting the NHL's top two scorers, Edmonton has lost nine of its last 11 games, including three in a row on its current East Coast swing.

Tonight, the Oilers face the Rangers, who are undefeated since the league's holiday break. The Rangers are led by center Mika Zibanejad, who netted his eighth career hat trick Sunday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning.

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

New York is 21-8-4 with 46 points, which is their most points through 33 games since the 2011–12 season. The team has managed to earn a point in four of its last five games and has posted wins in 11 of its last 16 games.

Zibanejad has six goals and three assists over his last four games. The last time he faced the Oilers, he netted a pair of goals in a 6–5 overtime loss.

Edmonton is winless since the holiday break. The Oilers started the season on a 9–1 run but are 9-11-2 since. The team has won just twice since Dec 1.

Connor McDavid (53) and Leon Draisaitl (52) lead the NHL in points and Draisaitl is clinging to a one-goal lead over Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for the top spot in goals, but their team has not kept pace.

Scoring an early goal is key for the Rangers as they are 13-1-2 when lighting the lamp first this season. The best matchup of the night will be the Oilers' top ranked power play unit (31.2%) vs. the Rangers' fifth-ranked penalty kill (84.5%). The Rangers have been perfect on the penalty kill in six of their last eight games and 12 of their last 15 games.

