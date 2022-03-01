Edmonton comes into Philadelphia with hopes of keeping pace in the Pacific Division. The Flyers look to spoil those plans.

The Philadelphia Flyers may not have much to show for it but they have been playing much better hockey lately. Before their last game against Washington, Philadelphia lost six games in a row. Two of those games went into overtime and all of that steady improvement paid off with a 2-1 win against the Capitals.

They scored 11 seconds into that game and never trailed again. They were able to stifle Alexander Ovechkin and Washington's offense dramatically and they hope to do the same against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers tonight.

How to Watch: Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams had playoff expectations this year but those plans derailed and the same goes for Edmonton. The Oilers fired their coach on Feb. 10 and the shake-up immediately paid off as they won five in a row under new head coach Jay Woodcroft.

The last four games have been a different story as they've dropped three of their last four including their previous game 2-1 against Carolina.

Much like the Capitals and Flyers game, the Hurricanes got out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Edmonton cut the lead in half in the second but there was no scoring in the third period. Fortunately for the Oilers playoff hopes aren't dashed because of the close Pacific division. If they're not careful though, the Flyers could shut down the Oilers with home-ice advantage.

