How to Watch Oilers vs. Sharks

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oilers and Leon Draisaitl travel to take on the Sharks and Timo Meier on Tuesday night.

With just over 10 games left in the season, the Oilers are sitting in a nice spot, but they are not safe. They have 85 points with a 40-25-5 record. They sit four points ahead of the Stars with 81 points, who are currently the first team out of the playoffs.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Live stream Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Edmonton ranks No. 5 in goals scored this year with 245. It also ranks No. 2 in the league in power play percentage, converting on 26.2% of power plays.

The Sharks have fallen down the standings, sitting at No. 13 overall in the Western Conference. They are 29-31-8 with a total of 66 points.

Timo Meier leads the team in points with 67 points, 10 more than the next highest player. Meier has 31 goals and 36 assists this season.

While on paper this looks like the Oilers should win easily, the Sharks would be happy to play spoiler and make things harder on Edmonton. 

Apr 1, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates an overtime winning goal with center Leon Draisaitl (29) against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
