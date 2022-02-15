How to Watch Oilers vs. Sharks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Evander Kane faces off against his former team for the first time as a member of the Edmonton Oilers when they travel to play the San Jose Sharks.

This is not the season any Oilers fans expected after Connor McDavid had an outstanding season last year and a playoff appearance for the team. They started off hot, but faltered much of January. The last straw was a 4-1 blowout against a struggling Chicago club that resulted in Edmonton firing coach Dave Tippett.

They stepped up in a big way for their new head coach Jay Woodcroft. They beat the New York Islanders 3-1 in Woodcroft's first game largely behind a brilliant performance by goalie Mike Smith, who stopped 37 shots. 

How to Watch: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Now they head on the road where Evander Kane will face off against his former team. The Oilers signed him to a one-year contract and he made his debut with the club at the end of January. 

The Sharks terminated Kane's contract for violating COVID-19 protocol. Domestic violence and betting allegations were also made against him. He should be a huge focus tonight, as he will have plenty of determination to beat his former team in a town where he became a fan favorite. 

The Sharks will need a shot in the arm as they have lost three straight. To be fair, those losses came at the hands of Florida, Carolina and Tampa Bay, all of which are near or at the top of their divisions. They also lost two of those in overtime and lost all three by only a goal each time. They're due for the puck to bounce their way. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
