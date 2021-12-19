How to Watch Oilers at Kraken

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Oilers will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Kraken on Saturday night in NHL action.
    On Saturday night around the NHL, there will be quite a few good games to watch. Even though four games had to be postponed with COVID-19 threatening professional sports, fans will have a good selection of games to choose from. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Oilers hitting the road to take on the Kraken in Seattle.

    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

    Live stream the Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken game online with fuboTV:

    Ahead of tonight's game, the Oilers have opened up the season with a 17-11-0 record. Edmonton has looked the part of a potential playoff contender. If they can continue playing consistent hockey, they should end up living up to that hype.

    On the other side of the rink, the Kraken hold a 10-16-3 record entering this game. Seattle has not fared as well as the Oilers thus far, but they still have time to turn things around. The Kraken need to start winning and putting a few wins together consistently.

    While the Oilers are favored to win tonight's game, the Kraken won't go down without a fight. This should be an entertaining game between two teams hungry for a win. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

