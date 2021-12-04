How to Watch Oilers at Kraken

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Oilers look to extend their winning streak to four straight games when they visit Seattle on Friday night to take on the Kraken.
    The Oilers head to Seattle to play the Kraken on Friday night, looking to continue their hot start to the year. Edmonton has won its last three games and five of its last six.

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

    Live stream the Oilers at Kraken game on fuboTV:

    The winning streak is just a continuation of a great first quarter of the year for the Oilers. They are currently 16-5-0 on the year and in first place in the Pacific Division.

    On Friday, the Oilers will look to get that fourth win in a row when they take on a Kraken team that is playing much better as of late.

    Seattle is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings on Wednesday night, but it was just the Kraken's second loss over their last six games. 

    This is the best stretch of hockey for Seattle this year, as it has won as many games over its last six contests as it did in its first 17 games.

    Friday night, it will hope it can put the loss to Detroit behind it, get back in the win column and slow down a very good Oilers team.

    December
    2
    2021

    Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
