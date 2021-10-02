October 2, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oilers travel to Seattle for their second of two preseason games against the expansion Kraken.
Author:

The Oilers have come out blazing on offense in the NHL preseason. Through three games, they have scored 12 goals. Six of those goals came in a 6-0 shutout of the Kraken in Edmonton Tuesday.

How to Watch Oilers at Kraken:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KING - Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.)

Live stream the Oilers at Kraken match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Oilers wasted little time introducing the expansion Kraken to NHL action. They scored early and often in the blowout win. Edmonton got goals from six different players, including two power-play goals, to pick up its second shutout win of the preseason.

Friday night the Oilers play their fourth of eight preseason games in a two-week span.

The Kraken's loss to the Oilers earlier this week was sandwiched between wins against Vancouver and Calgary. Seattle is in its first year in the NHL and is looking to see if they can replicate what Vegas did in its inaugural year and make the Stanley Cup finals.

Seattle as they will play for the second time in front of its home fans Friday. The Kraken's first game at their home arena came in their preseason opener, in which they beat the Canucks 5-3.

Regional restrictions may apply.

