How to Watch Oilers at Golden Knights

The Oilers and Golden Knights are set to square off in an intriguing Saturday night matchup.

The Saturday schedule in the NHL features quite a few good games for fans to watch. One of those games will have the Oilers traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights. Both teams look like potential contenders this season, and this should be a very good matchup to watch.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Coming into this matchup, the Oilers are without a doubt one of the top teams in the league so far. They have racked up a 14-5 record and will look to improve that even more tonight. Over its last four games, Edmonton has won three of them.

On the other side of the rink, the Golden Knights are 12-8-0 ahead of this game. Vegas has won three out of its last four games as well. If the Golden Knight were to win this one, they would be making a statement to the rest of the league that they are legitimate contenders.

Make sure to tune in for this matchup.

Both the Oilers and Golden Knights are good squads and should put on a show in this one.

