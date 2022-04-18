How to Watch Flames at Blackhawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flames are inching closer to a Pacific Division title and look for momentum against the Blackhawks on Monday.

The Flames (46-20-9) topped the 100-point mark on Saturday and lead the Pacific Division by seven points with seven games to play. On Monday, they visit the Blackhawks (25-39-11), who have just one win in their last 10 games.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Calgary demolished the Coyotes at home Saturday, 9-1, and have won six of its last seven to open a seven-point lead over the Oilers for the top spot in the Pacific. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and Dillon Dube also scored twice. 

Gaudreau leads the team with 105 points, while Tkachuk already has a career-high 39 goals.

Chicago fell 4-3 at Nashville on Saturday. They led 2-1 early in the second period before the Predators scored three unanswered goals. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist in the loss and leads the Blackhawks with 88 points this season.

The Flames are 2-0 against Chicago this season, with a 5-2 win at home on Nov. 23 and a 5-1 victory on the road on Jan. 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
