How to Watch Flames at Oilers Game 3

The Flames and Oilers battle on Sunday night in Game 3 after splitting the first two games of their second-round series.

The Flames failed to get a second straight win on Thursday when they gave up four straight goals to end the game with a 5-3 loss.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Game 3 Today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

The Flames won Game 1 in a wild 9-6 contest and looked on their way to doing it again when they took a quick 2-0 lead in the first period and led 3-1 early in the second of Game 2.

The Oilers, though, would score two times in the second to tie it and then two more times in the third to take a 5-3 lead and get the big road win.

The Oilers now head back to Edmonton with home-ice advantage and will look to get that home win and take a 2-1 series lead.

The series has been full of goals so far, and it doesn't look like it will change with the teams heading to Edmonton.

The winner will take control of the series and get one step closer to making the Western Conference Finals against either the Avalanche or Blues.

