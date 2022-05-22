Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flames and Oilers battle on Sunday night in Game 3 after splitting the first two games of their second-round series.

The Flames failed to get a second straight win on Thursday when they gave up four straight goals to end the game with a 5-3 loss.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Game 3 Today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Game 3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Flames won Game 1 in a wild 9-6 contest and looked on their way to doing it again when they took a quick 2-0 lead in the first period and led 3-1 early in the second of Game 2.

The Oilers, though, would score two times in the second to tie it and then two more times in the third to take a 5-3 lead and get the big road win.

The Oilers now head back to Edmonton with home-ice advantage and will look to get that home win and take a 2-1 series lead.

The series has been full of goals so far, and it doesn't look like it will change with the teams heading to Edmonton.

The winner will take control of the series and get one step closer to making the Western Conference Finals against either the Avalanche or Blues.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Flames at Oilers Game 3

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18325798
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Oilers Game 3

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
USATSI_18324502
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Race

By Brandon Rush12 seconds ago
USATSI_18269514
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Austin FC

By Rafael Urbina12 seconds ago
Apr 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero (23) kicks the ball during the second half against the Austin FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at LA Galaxy

By Rafael Urbina12 seconds ago
USATSI_18298922
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids

By Rafael Urbina12 seconds ago
May 18, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jamiro Monteiro (35) celebrates with forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) after he scored a goal against the Portland Timbers during the first half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) dribbles against Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry (2) during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) passes the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Russell Teibert (31) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hugs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy