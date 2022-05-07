The Stars host the Flames for Game 3 of their best-of-seven first-round series on Saturday night.

The Stars head home for Game 3 after stealing the home-ice advantage from the Flames on Thursday.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars Game 3 in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

They bounced back from being shut out on Tuesday to get a shutout win of their own in Game 2. The Stars got a goal from Joe Pavelski in the first period and an empty netter by Michael Raffl in the third period while goalie Jake Oettinger made 29 saves to get the win.

It was a big win for the Stars as they now return to their home ice tied 1-1 with the favored Flames.

Calgary had a chance to put the Stars in a big hole on Thursday, but it couldn't solve Oettinger and now must get a win in Dallas if it wants to win its first-round series.

Saturday night is a big game as the winner will take control of the series and have a huge advantage going into game four on Monday.

The Flames will be favored in the game but the Stars will have the momentum.

