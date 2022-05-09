How to Watch Flames at Stars Game 4 in Canada

The Stars look to take a 3-1 lead in the series when they play the Flames on Monday night.

The Stars got shutout in Game 1 and the offense only got 16 shots on goal. They looked bad and it appeared as if the Flames were going to dominate all series long. That hasn't happened.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars Game 4 Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars Game 4 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

Instead of thinking about what they didn't do in Game 1, the Stars made adjustments and stole Game 2 on the road with a 2-1 win. They followed that up by getting a 4-2 win at home and all of a sudden they are in control of the series.

The Stars can really put pressure on the Flames if they get another win on Monday night.

The Flames are in trouble, but can even the series with a win on Monday. They will need to find more offense, though, as they have scored just four goals in the first three games.

For a team that won the Pacific Division by seven points, it has been a struggle in the playoffs for Calgary

The Flames can still salvage the series with a win on Monday and earn back the home-ice advantage heading into Game 5.

Regional restrictions may apply.