How to Watch Flames vs. Sharks

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flames' California trip comes to a close Thursday night. Calgary has a chance to sweep the state, needing a win over the Sharks to complete the trifecta.

Thursday night, the Flames wrap up a three-game swing through the NHL's California triangle. They'll take on the Sharks looking to go three-for-three on the trip.

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks Timberwolves today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Watch Calgary Flames with San Jose Sharks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Flames won the first two games of the trip, beating the Kings 3-2 on Monday, then the Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday night. Forward Johnny Gaudreau has five points between the two games, with two goals and three assists. 

With that run, Gaudreau is up to 97 points on the season. That paces the Flames and is fourth in the NHL. 

Heading into Thursday, the Flames are 42-19-9 on the season. That's good for 93 points, which is good for first place in the Pacific Division and six up on the second-place Oilers. They're 13 points behind the Avalanche for the top spot in the Western Conference.

The Sharks come into this one looking to snap a four-game losing streak. San Jose nearly got over the hump last time out on Tuesday but fell to the Oilers 2-1 in overtime. Right wing Timo Meier currently paces the Sharks with 68 points in 68 games.

NBC Sports California will have coverage of this one. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

