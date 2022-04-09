Skip to main content

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Flames will hit the road to take on the Kraken in Seattle on Saturday in NHL action.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season coming down to the wire, fans have a lot of reasons to tune in to watch their team play. Many teams are still fighting for playoff positioning, while other teams are looking to play the role of spoiler. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Flames traveling to Seattle to take on the Kraken.

How to watch the Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Ahead of today's game, the Flames are 43-19-9 and look like a serious Stanley Cup contender. Calgary still has some work to do to remain at the top of the contenders' list, but a solid finish for the year would do the trick. Last time out, the Flames beat the Sharks by a final score of 4-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Kraken are already eliminated from postseason contention, and Seattle holds a 23-42-6 record and is simply looking to end the season positively. In their last game, the Kraken beat the Blackhawks by a final score of 2-0.

While the Flames are expected to come out of this one with a win, the Kraken should not be underestimated. This is the definition of a "trap game" for Calgary. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
7:00
PM/ET
