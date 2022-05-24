Flames vs. Oilers stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Oilers look for a commanding 3-1 lead after bouncing back from game one disaster against Flames.

The Oilers take a 2-1 series lead into game four of their Western Conference second-round series against the Flames on Tuesday night. Connor McDavid, Edmonton's two-time Hart Trophy winner, led the league in scoring and has been dazzling in the playoffs so far.

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

In 10 games this postseason, McDavid has six goals and an NHL-best 23 points. That includes three assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over Calgary in Game 3 and Evander Kane had a natural hat trick in the second period.

The Flames won the Pacific Division title and rolled to a 9-6 win in game one but have scored just four goals since Edmonton took the series lead. Calgary pulled goalie Jacob Markstrom late in the second period of game three after the Oilers scored all four goals in that frame.

Veteran Mike Smith, who played for the Flames for two seasons before coming to Edmonton in 2019, stopped 32 of 33 shots but had to exit for more than four minutes to clear the NHL concussion protocol after Flames winger Milan Lucic hit him in the third period.

Lucic was given a major penalty for charging and was ejected.

The teams split four regular-season meetings, with each winning twice at home. It's the first time Edmonton and Calgary have met in the postseason since 1991, capping a string of five playoff battles in nine seasons between the Alberta rivals.

