Flames vs. Oilers stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch NHL Western Second Round Game 4: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oilers look for a commanding 3-1 lead after bouncing back from game one disaster against Flames.

The Oilers take a 2-1 series lead into game four of their Western Conference second-round series against the Flames on Tuesday night. Connor McDavid, Edmonton's two-time Hart Trophy winner, led the league in scoring and has been dazzling in the playoffs so far.

How to Watch NHL Western Second Round Game 4: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Game 4 between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In 10 games this postseason, McDavid has six goals and an NHL-best 23 points. That includes three assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over Calgary in Game 3 and Evander Kane had a natural hat trick in the second period. 

The Flames won the Pacific Division title and rolled to a 9-6 win in game one but have scored just four goals since Edmonton took the series lead. Calgary pulled goalie Jacob Markstrom late in the second period of game three after the Oilers scored all four goals in that frame.

Veteran Mike Smith, who played for the Flames for two seasons before coming to Edmonton in 2019, stopped 32 of 33 shots but had to exit for more than four minutes to clear the NHL concussion protocol after Flames winger Milan Lucic hit him in the third period. 

Lucic was given a major penalty for charging and was ejected.

The teams split four regular-season meetings, with each winning twice at home. It's the first time Edmonton and Calgary have met in the postseason since 1991, capping a string of five playoff battles in nine seasons between the Alberta rivals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Game 4

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) celebrate win with center Connor McDavid (97) against the Calgary Flames in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Flames vs. Oilers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
May 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) reacts after a foul ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mets vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run to right field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run to right field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
AUBURN SOFTBALL
College Softball

Auburn vs. Kentucky stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Day Three

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
This Is Us
entertainment

How to Watch This Is Us Series Finale

By Iolanda Neto31 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy